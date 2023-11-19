  • Home Home

Homeowner sparks debate after sharing photo of neighbor’s inexplicable yard design: ‘What a waste of front yard space’

Other lawn options require little maintenance and still look great.

by Sara Klimek
Other lawn options require little maintenance and still look great.

Photo Credit: iStock

Everyone has one neighbor who takes their lawn too seriously. One user took to Reddit to showcase their neighbor’s odd choice in landscaping. 

A photo of the rectangular piece of AstroTurf was posted on the forum. The oddest part about the sight was that the turf was framed with rocks and stones and wasn’t connected to the nearby sidewalk. 

Other lawn options require little maintenance and still look great.
Photo Credit: u/deeppurplescallop / Reddit

AstroTurf is the brand name for artificial turf. This material is typically made of plastic and poses numerous environmental risks. The material takes in more heat than natural grass, which causes it to heat up relatively quickly. This can cause severe burns for pets and athletes playing on artificial grass fields. 

There are also some potential health risks of the turf. As it breaks down, the plastic leaches chemicals into the soil and water. Numerous forever chemicals and carcinogens like PFAS are reportedly released from artificial turf, which can cause severe disruptions to bodily systems. 

One commenter posed an important question: “Correct me if I’m wrong. Don’t you have to vacuum artificial turf? Sweep out the debris?” 

Indeed, even fake lawns require some upkeep. It must be regularly watered to bring down the temperature and remove the smell of pet urine. 

Other lawn options that require little maintenance and still look great are those grown with native plants. These species are adapted to live in specific climates and can more readily absorb water runoff, and they also provide food and habitat for pollinators. Since the plants are adapted to a certain soil and climate type, they require less regular watering than a conventional or artificial lawn. Plus, they’re also much cooler to look at than turf. 

Other users in the comments were appalled by the landscaping choice. “What a waste of front yard space!” one user wrote

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

Bill McKibben Inflation households savings account
Home

This new law is like a free ‘$8,000 bank account’ for remodeling your home — here’s how to take advantage of it

WattBuy save big on electricity costs
Business

Here’s how to lower your energy bills in a single click — without getting scammed by electricity companies

Solar Panels
Business

This startup helps you save money on your utility bills by switching to solar power — no rooftop panels necessary

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here’s a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: ‘I can tell you firsthand — it works’

Cool Divider
x