Homeowner sparks debate after discovering dangers of common front-yard feature: 'It's really a giant petri dish'

"It's not as maintenance-free as it appears."

Forever chemicals found in artificial turf create harmful microplastics and have sparked fear in a new homeowner who is looking to redo their backyard to be safe for their young family.

"We were originally thinking artificial [turf] because of low maintenance, but then read about the PFAS issues, so now [we] wanted to ask opinions," wrote the homeowner in the Reddit community r/landscaping.

The post was met with tons of helpful advice from those who believe native alternatives are the best low-maintenance, cost-effective, and safe option for the homeowner.

"It isn't only the chemicals in artificial turf, it is also that it gets very hot, and it is really a giant petri dish," wrote one commenter.

They suggested that the OP should go with micro clover and half grass to cut down on maintenance. Additionally, as the homeowner lives in a warm climate, they suggested incorporating organic materials into the soil for grass, which not only helps with growth, but also can "cut the water usage down to 20-30% or more."

The helpful commenter's suggestion is correct. Switching to a natural lawn can cut homeowners' water usage down significantly. This is exceedingly helpful for the hot, drought-stricken weather in Southern California, as well as crucial for cutting down one's water bill.

The Cool Down estimates that homeowners can save $225 annually on water, a savings figure bolstered by saving about $100 on fertilizer and pesticides that also come when one switches to natural lawns.

As the homeowner wants a low-maintenance lawn, natural lawns are the way to go. One does not have to worry about persistent upkeep with mowing and fertilizing, as staple native plants like micro clover are resilient to the homeowner's climate.

One guide from the nonprofit Wild Ones offers a pristine beginner's guide to native plant landscaping with a list of plants that are native to one's area. To take advantage of the monetary and maintenance savings, checking out this source will be the best place to start.

The dialogue from the community helped the homeowner understand the concerning misinformation that comes from artificial turf grass.

"Good to know it's not as maintenance-free as it appears," they wrote.

Another echoed the concerns of the community. "Every response about the heat from plastic grass is correct," they stated.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.