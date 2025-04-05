Officials report shocking turn of events in drought-stricken area: 'Very abundant'

The Segura River basin in southeast Spain has a history of droughts and water scarcity, but recent heavy rainfall has allowed its reservoirs to replenish above critical levels. Spain's Ministry for the Ecological Transition reports that water levels have risen by almost 2% in the last week.

The Leader reported that the biggest changes have been observed in the Fuensanta and La Pedrera reservoirs. The first rose by 9 cubic hectometers and the second by 7 hm³, helping bring the basin's overall level to over 24%. Meanwhile, the situation is also improving in other key parts of Spain's water system, with Entrepeñas and Buendía reaching "historically high levels."

The heavy rainfall that followed a series of storms that swept across the Iberian Peninsula in March 2025 helped end the worst recorded drought in Spain's history. Catalonia went almost three years without sustained rainfall. According to Bloomberg, Spain received triple the normal levels of rain for this time of year, and some cities received a tenfold rain bonanza.

"... It's quite likely that the meteorological drought is over because rains in March have been very abundant," Aemet meteorologist Rubén del Campo told Bloomberg.

Still, the welcome heavy rainfall has invoked some memories of a deadly storm last October that caused a series of flash floods. Valencia experienced a year's worth of rain in just eight hours, per Reuters, and 230 people perished amid massive destruction to the city.

Such extreme weather events have become increasingly common worldwide. As global temperatures rise, dry areas become drier, but storms become much more intense.

The storms have brought welcome relief to Spain's critical water supply, but there are many challenges ahead. The Segura River basin is still deeply prone to further droughts and will require careful and innovative management in the future. Climate Adapt proposes better irrigation technology, diversification of water sources, and a drought management plan.

"It's important to talk about mitigation, or reducing emissions, but also about adaptation," Sara Aagesen, Spain's Minister for Environmental Transition, said during the Petersberg Climate Dialogue in Berlin.

