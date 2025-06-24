Officials offer residents cash rewards for upgrading their landscaping — here's how households can take advantage

Similar initiatives are making it easier to choose upgrades that save money now and protect resources long-term.

Residents in sunny Southern California are leading a quiet front lawn revolution, and it's helping the community conserve more water, according to Sunset Magazine.

For decades, Bermuda grass has been the go-to choice for Southern California lawns, but the West Basin Municipal Water District is slowly changing the stereotype. With its grass replacement rebate program, it is urging residents to trade in their water-guzzling grass lawns for more affordable options, like planting a real garden.

For every square foot of turf removed, West Basin pays lawn owners $3 to $6 per square foot, depending on the location. This means that for a 1000-square-foot front yard, residents may earn around $6,000 for letting go of the grass.

In addition, homeowners are given an extra $100 for each drought-tolerant tree they plant, for up to five trees.

And another bonus: The program includes free landscape design assistance as well, to help residents build water-wise yards that are affordable and low-maintenance.

This move to encourage shifting to drought-resistant gardens over grassy lawns reflects a simple fact — grass wastes water. Traditional lawns consume around 40 gallons of water per square foot annually, while native plants only need 10 gallons per square foot per year.

In drought-prone Southern California, saving three-fourths of yearly water use would benefit the community.

Swapping out grassy lawns with native plants helps lower water bills, encourages visits from pollinators like butterflies and bees, increases curb appeal, and reduces fire risk in dry areas.

Programs like West Basin's are helping communities live better while using less. By reducing water use and supporting native plants, people can save money, help foster healthier ecosystems, and conserve strained resources.

Similar initiatives — like the turf removal rebates in Las Vegas and Arizona, or federal home upgrade programs under the Inflation Reduction Act — are making it easier to choose upgrades that save money now and protect resources long-term.

Native gardens can help recharge groundwater, reduce stormwater runoff, and cool the surrounding air. While environmental benefits like improved biodiversity and better stormwater absorption are hard to miss, many residents find that the real payoff is how their yards come alive even with less watering and mowing.

