Health officials issue warning on the hidden hazards of common home appliance: 'You may not be aware you are breathing it in'

In the cold winter months, people often turn to alternative heating sources during power outages or for additional heat protection. But officials are warning against methods that could cause carbon monoxide poisoning.

Portable power generators or faulty, clogged, or leaky furnaces and chimneys can lead to carbon monoxide in the home, according to the University of Virginia Health System. Kerosene or propane heaters, woodstoves, gasoline-powered tools, and charcoal or gas grills can also pose risks.

To stay safe, portable generators should only be used outside and never in enclosed spaces like garages, basements, porches, attics, or crawl spaces. Gas ovens, charcoal grills, and camping stoves should never be used to heat your house, and all homes should have carbon monoxide detectors.

"Power outages always bring a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning," said Christopher Holstege, the director of UVA Health's Blue Ridge Poison Center. "Since you cannot see, smell, or taste CO, you may not be aware that you are breathing it."

Exposure to carbon monoxide may cause headaches, nausea, vomiting, chest pain, dizziness, weakness, convulsions, loss of consciousness, and even death.

To avoid relying on potentially dangerous gas-powered generators, consider switching to alternate and more efficient energy sources. Installing solar panels is great for the environment and will provide your home with power even during electrical outages.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy, reduce your pollution, and help the planet.

Another option for making your home more efficient is by replacing your traditional HVAC system with a heat pump. They heat and cool as needed year-round in one streamlined operation. Heat pumps use less energy and, therefore, lower utility bills.

Companies like EnergySage can help homeowners get started on these upgrades. Its free tools provide information about solar panels and batteries and give installation estimates.

