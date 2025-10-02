Homeowner warned after sharing problematic landscaping plans: 'Don't do it'

A Reddit post is gaining attention on the subreddit r/GardeningUK, where the user shared a quote given to them from a landscaping company.

"Recently I was quoted for a garden project for [my] front garden as no matter what I do Weeds are a recurring factor and because it's a wind trap trash keeps landing in our patch," the user explained.

They detailed the quote and service proposed, which included the installation of artificial grass, totaling £1520 (around $2,048).

"Is this worth it???" the user asked.

While commenters said the price was fair, most argued that the project itself was not the best idea.

"Price is good; project a horror show," one person said.

Artificial turf, while used commonly, can cause huge issues for both humans and the environment. Though the idea is that they are more low-maintenance than natural grass, artificial turf comes with its own negative impacts.

This synthetic grass contains perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a type of plastic, which are commonly known as "forever chemicals" for their inability to ever truly break down. On top of being toxic, PFAS have the ability to build up in human bodies and have been linked to cancer, fertility issues, and developmental problems.

As the fake grass heats up significantly more than real grass would, these chemicals are likely to be released into the air, plus the hot turf can cause a heat island effect on your home, raising your HVAC bills. To make matters worse, the upfront cost of installation is expensive.

To avoid all these turf-related issues, many people are turning toward natural lawns.

Native grass differs depending on your area, but some common options include clover, buffalo grass, and even daisies. This approach to your lawn will be a beneficial place for local pollinators, who will do a lot of the heavy lifting to keep your lawn healthy.

Xeriscaping, which includes adding stone, gravel, or native plants to reduce water usage, is another great option for those looking to save the planet and their wallets with a beautiful lawn.

Other commenters on the post of the garden project shared their input on the artificial nightmare proposed in the OP's yard.

"Think of all the beautiful plants and flowers you could buy with £1520," one user said.

Another person added, "That isn't a garden..... Don't do it."

