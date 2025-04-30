Students discover concerning threat to human health lurking in common household products: 'We're looking for any defect'

A group of Maine college students investigating "forever chemicals" have linked them to development delays, birth defects, and kidney damage, according to the Portland Press Herald.

What's happening?

About two dozen Maine students are part of a statewide biotech training program and attended a weeklong conference at MDI Bio Lab, where they are researching the health impacts of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS or "forever chemicals") on zebrafish, a species that shares 70% of our genes.

Their research has revealed that these fish suffer higher rates of developmental delays and birth defects when grown in PFAS-contaminated well water.

"They're hatching late," Kaleyn Pratt, a first-year student at the University of Maine at Presque Isle, told the Portland Press Herald. "We're looking for any defect, like a curved tail, but what we're finding is the PFAS zebrafish are taking longer to break out of their little shells."

The publication added that zebrafish that were placed in local well water samples showed severe kidney damage in just a few days.

Why is PFAS concerning?

The studies being done by these Maine college students add to a growing body of research investigating the health impacts of exposure to PFAS, a group of human-made chemicals that can be found in everyday household products like non-stick cookware and water-resistant clothing.

Other known health concerns associated with PFAS include increased risk of certain types of cancer, decreased fertility, increased cholesterol levels, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections, per the Environmental Protection Agency. These chemicals can even pass from mothers to their infants via placental and breast milk transfer.

Researchers are rushing to better understand PFAS, as these chemicals are all around us — including in our water, air, fish, and soil — and are notoriously difficult to break down or remove. For instance, researchers have estimated that more than 20% of Americans may be exposed to PFAS-laced tap water, and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry has concluded that most people in the U.S. already have these chemicals in their blood.

What's being done about PFAS?

The Press Herald reported the students' program "faces an uncertain future because of federal budget cuts." However, other teams are continuing to work on reducing PFAS' impact on the environment.

Though it's difficult to remove PFAS from our water, it's not altogether impossible. For instance, one University of Illinois team found a way to get the full spectrum of PFAS out of water in a single process.

A number of states are also trying to protect citizens by regulating these chemicals. For instance, New Hampshire lawmakers recently banned ski, board, and boat waxes containing PFAS.

You can limit your exposure by avoiding nonstick cookware and limiting your purchases of stain- or water-resistant clothing. You can also purchase products from PFAS-free brands.

