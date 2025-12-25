Homeowner disturbed by growing trend popping up around the neighborhood: 'I hate [it] with a passion'

"I definitely wouldn't recommend it if you have young kids."

One fad is causing a British Redditor extreme frustration. Before you suggest that they "touch grass," you should know that wouldn't be the most helpful advice.

The user took to the r/britishproblems subreddit to vent about the recent "huge rise" in artificial grass and plants both in installations and advertising. They sarcastically explained the thinking of those who use it for their lawn.

"Casually killing wildlife etc but as long as everything looks perfect and Instagramable," they wrote mockingly.

The anti-artificial turf sentiment was shared in the community, sparking a broader conversation about the trend. Many Reddit users voiced their opinions on the environmental concerns of artificial lawns.

"I HATE fake grass with a passion," another Reddit user shared. "If your garden isn't suitable for a lawn then look for an alternative that at least supports some wildlife e.g. clover, wildflowers, or plants in pots."

To the user's point, natural yards are vital for supporting bumblebees and other pollinators. Switching to a native plant lawn also offers numerous benefits like reduced maintenance and water bills.

Options like clover, wildflowers, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can create a thriving ecosystem even with partial lawn replacements. These choices provide environmental benefits and offer a cost-effective and beautiful alternative to traditional lawns.

That hits on why artificial turf isn't good for wildlife like native lawns, but it's worth pointing out how it's bad as well. Making it adds to the production of plastic, which is heavily reliant on oil and generates pollution.

Once it's made, artificial grass can release harmful chemicals as its plastics break down into microplastics. Those problematic particles can leak into waterways to contaminate water, or they can encroach on soil and hinder growth elsewhere.

The plastic material also traps in heat and can pose dangers to humans and animals in hot weather. Other users pointed to the health risks when the hot sun beats down on it in the summer.

"My inlaws have fake grass and during summer it would get that hot it would literally burn your feet," one wrote. "I definitely wouldn't recommend it if you have young kids."

The OP was far from alone in their overwhelming annoyance with the trend.

"I can't find the words to express my hatred for plastic plants/grass," a user stated.

