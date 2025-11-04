Homeowner met with pleas to undo landscaping mistake after brutal discovery: 'They continually sell them'

"They clearly don't care or don't know."

A Northeastern homeowner posted a photo on Reddit of an Amur Maple tree they had purchased to replace a dead evergreen tree, expressing that they felt guilty after discovering it was invasive to the region.

Commenters were frustrated and full of advice. "I'd replace it with a native tree to your region," one person suggested.

Invasive species are harmful because they disrupt local ecosystems. They outcompete native species for resources such as nutrients in the soil, water, and sunlight, which can lead to the decline or even extinction of native plants.

When native plants are overtaken by invasive species, it can affect the entire ecosystem, including pollinators and animals that rely on them for shelter and food. On a large scale, this can overtake entire regions and cause significant ecological consequences.

An invasive species can also be a hassle for home gardeners. They can take a lot of effort to remove once established and can even spread diseases to native plants, further threatening the balance of the ecosystem and biodiversity.

It is best to plant native species, and by rewilding your yard or upgrading to a natural lawn, you can enjoy a beautiful gardenscape that is low maintenance and uses fewer resources. Native species will attract native pollinators, supporting a balanced ecosystem while saving time and money.

Thankfully, the original poster inquiring about the Amur Maple reached out for help before planting the tree. The Amur Maple is, indeed, an invasive species in the Northeastern region of the United States, and it can spread its seeds in a wide area, quickly taking over.

Commenters offered advice and had questions.

"Amur Maple displaces native shrubs and understory trees in open woods; shades out native grasses and … plants," one Redditor said.

"Why are nurseries allowed to sell invasive plants?" inquired one commenter. "They clearly don't care or don't know, which makes me wonder what kind of other bad advice they have been giving out."

"They're not the only problem, but selling these invasive species causes massive ecological damage and they continually sell them and push misinformation just to make some money," another commenter said. "I think knowingly screwing over the environment until you are legally made to stop is sort of nasty."

One commenter simply said, "Definitely [a] good choice to return it."

