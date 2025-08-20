Shopper finds unexpected surprise in box bought at thrift store: 'It's definitely real'

"You might have a score there."

A thrift store shopper seemingly discovered an amazing item in an unexpected location.

The shopper posted photos of their find — which appears to be a 1987 American Gold Eagle coin — in the r/Gold subreddit, asking the thread's social media sleuths for their opinion.

"Found in a box of costume jewelry," the OP wrote. "Is this the find of a lifetime or too good to be true?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Most commenters seemed to think the coin was legit and that it contained one-tenth of an ounce of gold, with one commenter assuredly stating, "It's definitely real and it's worth a lot of money."

If the coin is real, then this was a once-in-a-blue-moon type of find. Similar coins sell online for anywhere from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,300.

The U.S. Mint first created American Eagle coins in 1986 as investment opportunities. They were made of gold and silver and can now also be found in platinum and palladium.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

And while this shopper was luckier than most, finding valuable items at thrift stores is actually more common than you might think.

One person found a luxury Parker 51 fountain pen, which can sell for hundreds of dollars, inside a $3 grab bag. Others have scored deals such as a Trask messenger bag for $8, a Rodo clutch for $2, and a Hamilton khaki field watch for just $5.

And shopping at thrift stores isn't just good for your wallet. Buying items secondhand gives them second lives, keeping them out of landfills. This is key to the goal of a circular economy, wherein goods are reused, repurposed, and recycled.

Commenters were split between expressing joy for the OP and jealousy that they hadn't found such an amazing deal.

"That's not costume jewelry," one joked. "Great find!"

Many recommended getting the coin checked out by a professional to make sure it was real.

"Screw top bezel looks legit," one wrote. "You might have a score there."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.