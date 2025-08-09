Shopper stunned after looking up retail value of item purchased for $2 at thrift store: 'In perfect condition'

After finding an incredible item at a thrift store, one lucky shopper had to show off the rare piece they snagged for a bargain price.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the first photo of a unique clutch bag made of a green woven material was cause for celebration alone, things got even more interesting in the second snap.

It turns out, the interior of the bag had a brand tag for Rodo. The third image shared a screenshot from Rodo's website, with similar items priced at more than $1,400.

The Reddit user said the bag was "in perfect condition" and only cost them $2 at the thrift store.

Thrifting is the only way to see prices that low for luxury items. People who donate or sell items are often unaware of their true value, or they're so focused on cleaning out their closet that they forget the original price.

Thrifting is also a simple way shoppers can help save the planet. The world produces 92 million tons of textile waste each year, according to data shared by The Roundup, with China and the United States generating nearly half of that together. Thrifting keeps garments out of landfills and gives them new life in a new closet.

Commenters congratulated the original poster on their fortunate find and were stunned by the price cut.

"I have one," commented one user. "I paid $250 for it on sale at Saks Fifth Avenue in 1990."

The original poster noted they were finding "better stuff at the bins lately than in the actual stores!"

"What are the bins?" one user asked for clarification.

The original poster responded that they meant their local Goodwill Outlet, where items are left unsorted for customers to pick through and buy by the pound.

While stores like Goodwill are great resources for thrifted and vintage fashion, many shoppers have noticed their stock is being flooded with fast fashion. That may make high-priced, good-quality items rarer at thrift stores, but still worth looking for.

