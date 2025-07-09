Woman reveals clever hack using silica gel packets: 'I'm so glad they still work'

One TikToker has uncovered a simple, game-changing trick for a surprisingly common and costly mistake. And it's something you may already have lying around the house.

After finding a missing pair of AirPods at the bottom of a washing machine, TikToker CeCe (@lillcece2.0) turned to a low-effort hack using silica gel packets that often come in shoeboxes and shipping containers.

The result? Their AirPods survived the spin cycle. So did their wallet.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, CeCe walks viewers through the recovery of their AirPods after they accidentally went through the wash.

"Time to see if our AirPods still work!" she says, revealing that their roommate had left them in his pocket. After discovering a hack online, she placed the soaked AirPods in a sealed container with silica gel packets for 72 hours to absorb the moisture.

"The sound is perfect," she says while testing them out. "The music and everything sounds good." While she admits the microphone still sounded "a little wonky," the AirPods otherwise worked like new, all thanks to a household item most of us throw away.

How it's helping

This hack could easily save users over $100, the average replacement cost of a pair of wireless earbuds. That's a big win for your wallet, especially considering silica packets are typically free and already included in many online purchases or with your new pair of shoes. And if you don't already have a bag of rice lying around, it could be exactly what you need in a pinch, not to mention it helps the planet.

That's because beyond the savings, it's a clever way to reuse single-use items and prevent unnecessary waste.

Silica gel packets aren't biodegradable and can take up space in already overcrowded landfills. Reusing them reduces waste and helps protect our oceans from plastic and chemical pollution — a win for people and the planet. Recycling or thrifting your old clothes or selling old electronics are great ways to make a little extra money and help the planet in the process. And it's important to know your recycling options before you're in a pinch.

What everyone's saying

The video quickly caught attention in the comments. "I'm so glad they still work. Thank you for the update," one viewer wrote.

"Ayyye! Glad they're working," added another. A third simply celebrated: "They workkkkk let's gooo."

Want to keep your gear dry and your money in your pocket? Next time something gets soaked, don't panic: try the silica packet trick before hitting the panic-buy button.

