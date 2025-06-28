Airbnb host sparks debate over appliance decision for new rental: 'Makes me wonder if they're ideal'

A Redditor went to a dedicated subreddit about hosting on Airbnb for help on deciding which type of stove to go with for their rental unit renovation: gas or electric?

The host was taking into consideration which one would be easier to keep clean, guest preferences, and the possibility of the gas getting left on by accident.

"Wondering what other hosts experiences are. Thanks!" the original poster wrote.

The community was quick to respond to the hot topic in unanimous agreement that electric was the way to go — and most commenters favored not just any electric stove but a specific type.

"We went with induction. Safe both for guests (hard to burn yourself) and your home (hard to burn the house down) while being energy efficient and good on the wallet. More powerful than gas so your guests won't complain," a fellow host advised.

"I have induction in both my personal and Airbnb kitchens," another agreed. "... Getting an induction cooktop was the best decision ever."

The original poster responded to one comment: "I was considering induction, but issues of cost and having to supply suitable pots and pans, makes me wonder if they're ideal."

However, it was pointed out that the cost of induction ranges and cookware has gone down significantly.

"Inherently safer," one added.

Induction stoves use electromagnetic energy to interact with compatible pots and pans to generate heat for a faster, more efficient, and cleaner cooking experience than traditional gas and electric stoves. They're also safer because they don't release toxic fumes, whereas research has shown that gas stoves are responsible for one out of every eight childhood asthma cases because of the harmful gases released from the burners.

And while some homeowners have hesitated to make the switch to electric because of the upfront costs, prices are coming down, and there are a number of incentives for electric appliances that make the change much more appealing.

For example, Airbnb hosts in Massachusetts were offered $2,500 in cash rebates as part of a pilot program for upgrading to an electric heat pump to heat and cool their homes, which can cut utility bills by 30%. And recently, Airbnb partnered with ChargePoint to offer multiple financial incentives to hosts interested in installing an electric vehicle charger, as reported by Turno. These are all on top of federal incentives you may qualify for.

Eco-friendly upgrades and appliances reduce home pollution and energy waste while keeping more money in your pocket in the long run. Beyond saving money, these are also investments in your health and the planet's health. Here are some of the best induction stoves on the market when you're looking to make the change.

