Woman shares low-effort hack for tackling super-tough kitchen task: 'Works so well'

If you've ever been confronted with a grimy air fryer basket with baked-on gunk, you know how much effort can go into cleaning it.

One woman on TikTok has the perfect hack for those looking to have a sparkling-clean air fryer with little effort.

The scoop

TikToker CleaningWithIda (@cleaningwithida) shared a simple hack for cleaning air fryer baskets that requires only a few common household items and takes 30 minutes or less.

All you need to do is remove the air fryer basket, add a little dish soap and a sprinkle of baking soda, then top off with boiling water. Let the basket sit for 15-30 minutes, then rinse and scrub (if needed).

Put the basket back in the air fryer and wipe down the outside of the machine. That's it!

Ida wrote in the video's caption: "Here's the easiest way to clean your air fryer."

How it's helping

This cleaning hack is genius for a couple of reasons.

Primarily, it saves you a lot of time you might have spent scrubbing uselessly at your air fryer basket. It also saves money on your water bill, as you don't need to use a dishwasher. Plus, you save money by making your own cleaning solution instead of purchasing one.

In fact, there are many, much cheaper alternatives to popular cleaning products you can make using everyday items such as baking soda, vinegar, or lemon juice. With these alternatives, you may never need to purchase a commercial cleaner again.

Better yet, these alternatives created with common ingredients are often just as effective (if not more so) than store-bought cleaners and are often far safer since you know exactly what goes into them and they don't contain any chemicals.

By creating your own cleaning products, you cut down on plastic household waste, too, as you won't have nearly as many spray bottles to throw out (and you can reuse the bottles you have for your homemade cleaners).

What everyone's saying

Plenty of people were impressed with how easy Ida's hack is.

One TikToker commented: "I'm so glad I bumped into this."

"Love doing this with mine, works so well," another user said.

Meanwhile, other commenters shared their own hacks for keeping air fryers clean, such as lining the bottom of the basket with aluminum foil before cooking.

