Construction company unveils incredible fire-resistant 3D-printed homes: 'Completed in just 16 days'

Struggling to afford homeownership? Well, affordable houses in Colorado were 3D-printed in just 16 days, according to New Atlas.

VeroTouch, a tech and construction company, partnered with developer South Main to start the VeroVistas 3D home development.

Photo Credit: VeroTouch

It is located in Buena Vista, Colorado, with two homes printed using a COBOD BOD2 printer. Once the printing was finished, construction teams installed electrical systems, roofing, windows, and other essentials. VeroTouch claims that these homes are built to last a hundred years and endure natural disasters like wildfires.

In a press release, COBOD officials said, "[The homes] are built with A1-rated 3D printed concrete walls, which offer the highest level of fire resistance and do not fuel combustion at any stage."

The COBOD website also stated, "The superstructure of one home was completed in just 16 days."

The growing trend of 3D-printed homes is one of the many viable solutions to the current housing crisis in the United States. These homes are affordable to build, easy to maintain, and offer a cozy living space for minimalist homeowners.

Along the same lines, tiny homes have also surged in popularity for many of the same reasons. And while the financial benefits of these new home styles are the primary reason to buy, the environmental benefits are also worth noting.

The limited amount of resources used to print a 3D-printed house makes this a sustainable option for the environment. As this style of home continues to surge in popularity, an unimaginable amount of energy and materials will be saved over time.

On that note, to truly maximize the environmental sustainability benefits of a minimalist home, switching to solar is highly recommended.

Using solar-powered energy is one of the best ways to cut an individual's usage of carbon-producing energy. And with a small 3D-printed home, solar users could easily see an energy bill of $0.

To truly maximize these savings, check out EnergySage's free online tool for comparing local vetted installers. This method has saved homeowners up to $10,000 on their solar installation.

While purchasing a solar system can require a significant upfront investment, leasing panels is a great alternative for those who want to avoid high or unpredictable energy costs while still supporting a cleaner planet. Palmetto's LightReach program even installs panels with no money down and lets you lock in low energy rates.

