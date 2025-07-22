Company unveils futuristic house design with incredible money-saving features: 'Offers a solution'

This isn't just a luxury project for the few.

A sustainable housing project in Indonesia is making headlines for offering a solution to one of the country's biggest challenges: how to close a 3 million-home housing gap without adding to the climate crisis.

Saint-Gobain Indonesia, in collaboration with two local partners, revealed the nation's first "Net Zero House," a futuristic, eco-friendly housing prototype.

The home's modular design can be constructed in just one month — 60% faster than traditional methods — and can be easily expanded to meet each homeowner's needs. Meanwhile, the house is loaded with energy-saving features that help residents reduce electricity use and stay comfortable in Indonesia's tropical climate.

Solar panels, heat-reducing louvered windows, and a planted central patio work together to reduce the need for air conditioning. A dedicated mobile app also lets residents monitor their energy use and solar generation, meaning families can take control of their energy bills.

Although it sounds pricey, this isn't just a luxury project for the few. With four layout options ranging from 33 to 129 square meters, the home is accessible across income levels, proving that energy-efficient living doesn't have to come with a high price tag.

Indonesia is especially vulnerable to the effects of rising global temperatures, including more frequent and intense weather events such as floods and droughts. Plus, Indonesia is a leading producer of essential crops such as rice, cocoa, and coffee. As these weather events affect the nation's agricultural sector, they will not only threaten local food security but also trickle across the global food chain.

This eco-home offers a two-in-one solution by tackling the housing shortage while reducing heat-trapping pollution generated by residential homes. That means cheaper and more reliable energy for homeowners as well as cleaner, healthier air in the community.

The next stop for this project is Bali, where the first commercial-scale Net Zero neighborhood is expected to break ground. If successful, it could inspire a new wave of climate-smart construction across Southeast Asia and beyond.

"This launch offers a solution in response to demand for housing, not only in urban areas but also in coastal and rural regions," said Hadian Pramudita, president director of WEGE.

