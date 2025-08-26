  • Home Home

Innovative company builds 3D-printed house from never-before-used material: 'It does not rely on cement'

"That is awesome."

by Calvin Coffee
"That is awesome."

Photo Credit: iStock

A cutting-edge 3D-printed house is breaking barriers by omitting concrete for something even more readily available: soil.

Backed by Lib Work Co., Arup, and World's Advanced Saving Project, also known as WASP, the Lib Earth House Model B spans 1,076 square feet and builds on WASP's earlier research into mud-based 3D printing, according to New Atlas

During construction, a WASP printer extruded a soil-based mixture in layers to form the home's structure using a unique compounding technology for sustainable architecture. Once printing was complete, builders added glazing, doors, the roof, and other finishing touches.

"It does not rely on cement, but instead uses earth, lime, and natural fibers as its main raw materials," Lib Work explained

Cutting traditional concrete out of the mix greatly reduces emissions, as the calcining process requires temperatures around 1,500 degrees Celsius and produces over 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide a year, according to Yale Environment 360.

All of these materials are abundant on Earth, renewable, and have a low environmental impact, which will save residents money while helping communities be more resilient in the face of increasingly common extreme weather events.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

The home's ribbed walls and flat roof give it a distinctive look compared to other 3D-printed builds, which can sometimes feel overly formulaic. Inside, light-filled rooms and modern amenities are paired with the ability to run completely off-grid and affordably, thanks to battery storage, rooftop solar panels, and an energy-efficient heat pump for heating and cooling

Smart-home features will allow residents to control lighting, air conditioning, and water systems from their phones.

Sensors embedded in the walls will continue to monitor condensation, insulation, and long-term durability. When the home eventually reaches the end of its life, its soil-based materials can be returned to the dirt, dramatically reducing landfill and environmental waste.

Lib Work hopes to deliver 10,000 units by 2040, with preorders for the Model B beginning this month. The homes are only available in Japan, but the company has ambitions to expand globally.

Would you live in a home made of bacteria?

Absolutely 🦠

Depends on the cost 💰

Depends how it looks 🏡

No way 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

It is safe to say it's already winning fans online. 

"Definitely one step closer," one wrote.

"That is awesome," another commented.

"The current 3D-printed design has all of the modern conveniences a Gen Z Japanese couple would probably list as 'essential,'" another noted.

"Surely they should just grow more concrete," one joked.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x