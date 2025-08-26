Innovative company builds 3D-printed house from never-before-used material: 'It does not rely on cement'

A cutting-edge 3D-printed house is breaking barriers by omitting concrete for something even more readily available: soil.

Backed by Lib Work Co., Arup, and World's Advanced Saving Project, also known as WASP, the Lib Earth House Model B spans 1,076 square feet and builds on WASP's earlier research into mud-based 3D printing, according to New Atlas.

During construction, a WASP printer extruded a soil-based mixture in layers to form the home's structure using a unique compounding technology for sustainable architecture. Once printing was complete, builders added glazing, doors, the roof, and other finishing touches.

"It does not rely on cement, but instead uses earth, lime, and natural fibers as its main raw materials," Lib Work explained.

Cutting traditional concrete out of the mix greatly reduces emissions, as the calcining process requires temperatures around 1,500 degrees Celsius and produces over 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide a year, according to Yale Environment 360.

All of these materials are abundant on Earth, renewable, and have a low environmental impact, which will save residents money while helping communities be more resilient in the face of increasingly common extreme weather events.

The home's ribbed walls and flat roof give it a distinctive look compared to other 3D-printed builds, which can sometimes feel overly formulaic. Inside, light-filled rooms and modern amenities are paired with the ability to run completely off-grid and affordably, thanks to battery storage, rooftop solar panels, and an energy-efficient heat pump for heating and cooling.

Smart-home features will allow residents to control lighting, air conditioning, and water systems from their phones.

Sensors embedded in the walls will continue to monitor condensation, insulation, and long-term durability. When the home eventually reaches the end of its life, its soil-based materials can be returned to the dirt, dramatically reducing landfill and environmental waste.

Lib Work hopes to deliver 10,000 units by 2040, with preorders for the Model B beginning this month. The homes are only available in Japan, but the company has ambitions to expand globally.

It is safe to say it's already winning fans online.

"Definitely one step closer," one wrote.

"That is awesome," another commented.

"The current 3D-printed design has all of the modern conveniences a Gen Z Japanese couple would probably list as 'essential,'" another noted.

"Surely they should just grow more concrete," one joked.

