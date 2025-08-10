Researchers put 3D-printed house to test on 50-ton shaking machine: 'These findings will be essential'

New sustainably constructed houses are being put to the test to see if they can withstand real-world weather conditions.

A team of researchers from the University of Bristol has successfully mimicked the effects of an earthquake by placing 3D-printed concrete homes on a 50-ton shaking machine.

They were testing their long-term durability, according to a press release, and monitoring any cracking, displacement, and potential failure points.

3D-printing commercial and residential structures has become "a rapidly emerging technology in the construction industry due to its potential to support rapid, resilient, affordable, and sustainable buildings," the press release said.

And even though concrete is one of the most durable building materials, the new homes still need to undergo stress testing because they have unique properties and nontraditional geometries due to the 3D-printing process.

"Insights from this study will help identify design parameters that optimise seismic performance, such as layer bonding strategies and reinforcement integration," said Dr. Raffaele De Risi, a lead researcher on the project, per the press release.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"These findings will be essential for engineers, architects, and policymakers exploring the future of earthquake-resistant constructions."

We are just beginning to see the future of construction with 3D printing, as the technology is likely to only improve and gain popularity. There's a need for quick and affordable housing all over the world, and automation like this makes it possible.

People are already living in 3D-printed homes, choosing them because they're more cost-effective and eco-friendly than traditional builds and produce less waste. Some styles can even be built in just 24 hours.

This efficiency means that they could be a solution for quickly generating housing in the aftermath of natural disasters, as well as emergency shelters and other needed infrastructure.

"By testing the seismic resilience of 3D-printed concrete for the first time, we're not just exploring the future of construction — we're helping shape a safer, smarter, and more adaptive built environment," Dr. De Risi said.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



