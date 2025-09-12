Homeowner shares 'speed tour' of stylish tiny home: 'A man of taste'

Tiny homes and other alternative housing models are sweeping the world and the internet. A TikTok video showcases how tiny home living is not only environmentally conscious but can be super aesthetically enticing.

The post was shared by Christian Dremel (@christiandremel), who lives in their tiny home in New Jersey. In the video, viewers can see that the small space has everything someone could need, plus killer decor.

"Speed tour of my 10x12 tiny house," Christian captioned the post.

Realtor.com describes a tiny home as "between 100 and 400 square feet," and explains that this style of living became increasingly popular following the 2008 financial crisis.

Now, tiny homes are getting even more attention as they can be a great way of reducing your environmental impact. With a smaller house, you're set to use less energy heating or cooling it. Plus, tiny homes aren't associated with big housing developments, which can disturb or displace wildlife.

One tiny home owner runs their crib completely off-grid, utilizing rainwater, solar power, and a wood-fired hot water system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Renewable implementations in tiny homes are quite common, especially solar panels. These can help run your tiny home without paying for, or relying on, electricity grid access – costing as little as $0 a month. Plus, as opposed to burning gas or other dirty fuels, solar energy is clean, meaning it won't pollute the air.

While switching to the tiny home lifestyle isn't attainable for everyone, you can take other steps to make your home a little better for the earth. With EnergySage, a free service, you can find the solar solutions best for your home, compare quotes from vetted local installers, and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Commenters on the stylish New Jersey tiny home TikTok shared their excitement for the user's tiny setup.

"This is so sick," one person said.

Another added, "A man of taste."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







