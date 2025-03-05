  • Home Home

Pro chef shares honest review after putting futuristic cooktop to the test: 'It's a game changer'

by Veronica Booth
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A professional chef shared numerous reasons why she loves induction stoves and how the drawbacks are nothing compared to the benefits.

CNN posted an educational video featuring Rachelle Boucher, a former private and corporate chef in the appliance world, to help people understand induction and its advantages. She explained that she's used induction for years and finds it superior. 

Boucher noted that while many believe gas offers "the most power, the most control, it's actually not the case at all."

Induction stoves have precise and intuitive controls, providing immediate and consistent heat. Magnetic foil creates a magnetic field beneath the cooktop, heating vessels directly. Rather than have piping hot burners, these stoves turn the pan into the heated element. 

Shannon Yee, an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology, appeared in the video, highlighting the efficiency of induction. He also discussed the dangers of gas. Gas stoves release toxic fumes into your home, and they can cause a gas leak if they malfunction. The carbon dioxide they release also harms the planet. 

Boucher praised induction for its cost-efficiency as well. The upfront cost is a bit more, but the lifetime savings are worth it. And when you shop for stoves from brands like Copper, you get affordable prices and top quality.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

With induction, you don't need to install an expensive gas line, and it doesn't come with pricey gas bills. Renters can also try induction with a hob plug-in unit. 

Repairing these stoves can be trickier. Finding maintenance specialists with induction knowledge and experience might be difficult. However, as induction becomes more popular, this problem will disappear.

Induction stoves have a small learning curve, but adjusting only takes a day or two. "Once you get used to the benefits of induction, it is a game changer," Boucher said.

People on a Reddit post echoed Boucher's praise. "Induction is easy to clean and it heats faster than gas plus you don't have all of that excessive heat," a top comment read

A gas stove devotee even lauded induction, saying, "I'm a long time believer of gas stoves, but for the last 3 years, I've used induction, and I'd never go back to gas."

As Boucher and Yee demonstrate, induction is the best way to cook. It's faster, safer, and more cost-efficient. It reduces emissions from home cooking, making it a win for the planet, too.

