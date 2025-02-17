Confused homeowner seeks advice after hearing concerning rumors about next-gen stovetops: 'It's completely bonkers'

"Maybe a week or so of learning, and after that, felt pretty intuitive."

A homeowner reached out to their Reddit community with concerns about being able to adapt to an induction stovetop.

The homeowner posted in the r/cooking subreddit asking, "Has anyone regretted getting an induction top?" They were concerned that it would be too difficult to operate.

An induction stove differs from a typical gas or electric one because it uses magnetism between the pots and the surface. You'll need pots that are compatible with it — cookware that is high in iron content and has a flat bottom. The stove only heats up the cookware and the food, so the stove is cool to the touch when you remove the pan, making it much safer for your family.

You'll also have better temperature control, so you won't over- or under-cook your meals. It will also cook more evenly than a gas or electric stove.

An induction stove is also healthier for you because it doesn't release toxic gases such as methane and benzene like gas stoves do.

One Redditor commented how easy it was for them to adapt: "Lived in a house with induction, and it's excellent. Maybe a week or so of learning, and after that, felt pretty intuitive."

If you're interested in switching to an induction stove, Copper is an affordable option. These induction stoves just plug into your outlet, which makes it simple without the hassle of getting an electrician to rewire your home.

The downside to induction stovetops is they can be expensive, but that's where the Inflation Reduction Act comes in. Rewiring America can help you determine how much of a tax rebate you can get when you get an induction stove. Just use its Incentive Calculator to answer a few questions, including your zip code and if you rent or own your home. Induction stoves are one of the items you can get upfront discounts for, making it easy to buy one.

However, the future of these tax credits is uncertain. According to the Salt Lake Tribune, President Trump wants to eliminate them, but Congress must approve this. If you're going to make the switch, you should act soon.

Other Redditors had much to say about how fast an induction stove cooks.

One user said, "It's completely bonkers."

Another commented, "That's kinda mind-blowing."

