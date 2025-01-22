Pro chefs are praising these cutting-edge stovetops that are taking kitchens by storm: 'Why haven't we done this before?'

Many professional chefs swear by induction stovetops because they heat food faster and are safer. Luckily, you can install an induction stove in your own home.

The scoop

According to Fast Company, if you switch from an electric stove, you may be able to just plug the new stove in. If you switch from gas or have an old home, you will need to get new wiring, which an electrician will need to install.

While switching to an induction stovetop can have upfront costs, the Inflation Reduction Act provides a tax rebate of up to $840 for installing one, which can also cover the new wiring, Fast Company reported.

Rewiring America has a handy calculator that can help you determine your rebate eligibility. It takes about one minute to answer seven questions about where you live and whether you rent or own.

Unfortunately, the future of these rebates is uncertain. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, President Donald Trump wants to eliminate them, but Congress must approve this. If you want to make the switch, now is the time to ensure the rebate is still available to you.

Brands such as Copper have affordable and easy-to-use options if you're making the switch. These stoves even come with built-in batteries, so if the power goes out, you can still cook. Copper also offers three options that can complement your home's aesthetic.

How it's working

Once you set up your induction stovetop, you can cook more quickly. According to Fast Company, induction stoves "run on electricity but use a magnetic field to transfer electricity directly to a pan, not the surface of the stove." This means you'll need specific cookware for this stovetop.

You can boil water in less than two minutes, and once you turn the stove off, it is cool to the touch, which is much safer for you and your family.

These stovetops also don't release the harmful gases and pollutants — including nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and particulate matter — that gas stoves do. According to Fast Company, these "can increase the risk of asthma and heart disease." A study even shows that "12.7% of current childhood asthma in the U.S. is attributable to gas stove use."

Fast Company also noted that gas stoves are a source of planet-warming pollution because they release methane into the air. A Stanford University study found that gas leaks from stoves are equivalent to the pollution caused by 500,000 cars.

What people are saying

Many chefs are happy they made the switch to induction stovetops.

"Once you cook on induction, you realize that fire's not very efficient," Christopher Galarza said. "… It was one of those moments like, 'Wait, why haven't we done this before?'"

Alison Roman said: "It's so fast. It's super powerful. It's also easy to use."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




