Gardening expert shares tips for growing trees from seed for free with minimal effort: 'What a fantastic idea'

Gardening is beneficial in more ways than one. It allows for recreation and exercise, and it can be an ideal way to socialize.

In the United Kingdom, garden enthusiast Dave (@davetheplantman) took to TikTok to share his expert tips for growing free trees from seed with minimal effort.

The scoop

In the TikTok video, Dave explains that during the fall, ripe acorns can be found underneath oak trees.

You can place the acorn in a bucket of water to assess its level of potency. According to Dave, if the acorn sinks, that means it's good for planting.

When placed in a pot, it is recommended to place them outside for a minimum of five weeks, where they are expected to grow into small oak trees by the time spring arrives.

Dave encourages his followers to playfully compete with each other, increasing the number of oak trees in their local areas.

"Let's get [to] growing more acorns and let's get some more oak trees back in the U.K.," Dave shares at the end of the video.

How it's working

Community members can reap the benefits of acorns from oak trees and other outdoor areas. Planting trees from acorns can enhance a homeowner's landscape, neighborhood aesthetics, or even be used as a homegrown food source.

Gardening is a form of recreation that promotes individual and community health, as Dave demonstrated in his acorn competition example.

If you also grow your own food, you can reduce the waste and harmful air pollution from the process of manufacturing and distributing food to grocery outlets. A small investment of $70 can yield as much as $600 of produce a year, providing a significant return and a stable food supply.

On a community level, developing a home garden allows for the absorption of airborne chemicals and produces oxygen, contributing to a healthier local environment and promoting resources for a thriving ecosystem.

What people are saying

Reactions from users have been full of appreciation and excitement.

"What a fantastic idea," wrote one TikToker.

One delighted mother commented by saying, "So fun! My son loves collecting acorns and everything else!"

"That's a great idea my kids will love this," said another TikTok user.

