Gardener reveals hidden benefit of common garden veggie: 'You get so much more food'

"Saves me on spreading seeds for the next year."

There's good news if you are tired of not getting much yield from your radish plants, especially if you are not a big fan of radishes. You can harvest the radishes longer to produce more food.

Chris Chung (@fluent.garden) posted a video showing how you can grow edible green seed pods and flowers if you wait longer to harvest your radishes.

The scoop

In the video, Chris shows the seed pods and flowers grown from their radishes. These plants came from about a dozen radishes that they left in the ground to mature.

They say, "You get so much more food. … You can also grow 'rat tail' varieties, which produce even longer seed pods."

They added that the seed pods have a "horseradishy-Brassica bite" you'll enjoy.

How it's working

You can use the seed pods in various ways, including in salads, pickled, and cooked. Chris suggests picking them before they start to darken.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The benefits go beyond growing food you'll enjoy. These radish plants are also a great way to control pests without chemicals since they attract beneficial visitors to your garden, including hoverflies. Their larvae eat the aphids, which will damage your plants.

Growing these flowers and seed pods out of radishes is just one plant you can grow in your garden. You can convert your yard to produce lots of food. For example, one gardener shared pictures of how they transformed their yard into a vegetable garden.

What people are saying

Many other Instagram users have been growing radishes for seed pods and flowers, too. They shared their experiences in the comments.

One said, "I always let a few plants bolt! Saves me on spreading seeds for the next year and pollinators love it!"

Another user said, "The bees enjoy the flowers which have been blooming since spring when they first went to seed."

One user suggested how to use the pods: "Put them in your soups/stews! They are almost like potatoes and absorbed all the flavors of your broth."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.