Gardener sparks discussion after sharing photo of lush and thriving goldenrod: 'Absolutely stunning'

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

Growing native plants in your yard is a beautiful way to add color to your lawn. A homeowner wowed Redditors with a photo of the vibrant native plants growing in their yard. 

After planting a bunch of goldenrods on their lawn in Virginia, the homeowner transformed their grass lawn into a bright yellow oasis. According to the gardener, pollinators love the thriving blooms

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors in the r/NativePlantGardening forum were inspired by the healthy native plants and were eager to transform their own lawns

"My goldenrods are so popular with bees it's awesome to watch," wrote one user.

"Yup and they are an important food source for birds," responded the Redditor who shared the post.

"Here I am proud of the eight floppy goldenrods in my backyard this year," wrote one user. "Looks great!"

Growing native plants in your yard is a simple way to save time and money on lawn maintenance.

Native plants are not only beautiful but also more resilient than non-native plants, as they've adapted to the local environment. As a result, native plants conserve water and don't require constant assistance from fertilizers and pesticides. 

Unlike grass lawns, native plants also don't require the use of gas-powered lawn equipment, which release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. 

After switching to a native-plant lawn, you can save up to $275 on water, $50 on fertilizer, and $50 on pesticides and weed control each year. 

Native-plant lawns are not only beneficial for your wallet but also for the environment. They attract key pollinators, such as butterflies and bees, and provide foraging sites for birds, promoting the health of the entire local ecosystem. 

Redditors continued to praise the stunning lawn. 

"Absolutely STUNNING!!" one user wrote. "What a way to brighten anyone's day, huh?! Thanks for sharing!"

"Looks awesome," another Redditor commented.

