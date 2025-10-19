Frustrated homeowner shares video of serious issue spilling over from neighbor's yard: 'Biggest mistake'

"If you ignore it, it will look like this."

Invasive species can quickly spread in unwanted areas and wreak havoc on the ecosystem, resulting in loss of biodiversity if not properly managed.

In a TikTok video reply on the subject, creator Seed&Soil (@seedandsoil2) responded to a commenter showing how the morning glory plant invaded their yard from a neighbor's fence line. "Don't ever plant Morning Glory," the creator warned in the video. "It goes everywhere."

In the video, the California homeowner filmed the roots and runners packed between two layers of fencing while pointing out how they've crept under and across the property line. "They're going under this fence to the other neighbor's garden, which drives her nuts, too," Seed&Soil explained.

Morning glory's rapid spread is a well-known problem among gardeners. According to the NC State Extension, ipomoea reproduce and spread quickly, and some species may be poisonous.

Similarly, invasive vines such as English ivy and kudzu pose the same challenges, as both can overtake trees and displace native vegetation. Invasive plants of all kinds are known to reduce biodiversity and outcompete native species while degrading ecosystems.

Instead of relying on aggressive or invasive ornamentals to make your yard look nice or to attract specific wildlife, experts recommend native landscaping or natural lawn alternatives that will not overtake any of your neighbors' yards.

Replacing parts of a lawn with native plants and ground covers reduces maintenance, supports pollinators, and is also key to helping balance the ecosystem by ensuring that invasive plants don't take over native ones.

Switching to native plants and weeding out invasives by way of rewilding can turn the frustration of rapidly spreading invasive plants into a landscape that thrives and is easier for homeowners to manage.

Commenters under the TikTok video shared their experiences with morning glory and the challenges that come with it.

"Biggest mistake," one commenter wrote.

"I planted morning glory once, such a mistake. I spent the next year tearing out as much as I could," another user said in agreement.

"It's soooo invasive. I've watched it completely kill massive trees and lilacs," another added.

"I have my fence lined with MGs. You have to maintain it (cut off runners) once a month during growing season to keep it controlled. If you ignore it, it will look like this. Trim and cut and you'll love this beautiful hummingbird/bumblebee attractor," a fourth commenter pointed out.

