Expert reveals easy fix to common issue that could be making your AC unit less efficient: 'Checking mine right now'

As summer heats up, you may be looking for ways to keep your house cool and your electric bills down. One home maintenance expert shows a cheap and easy way to help your AC run at top efficiency.

The scoop

Rodent Stoppers (@twinhomeexperts) shares content on TikTok dedicated to helping people "Save Money & Protect Their Home!" With nearly 900,000 followers, they have clearly helped a lot of homeowners.

In one clip, they show an unexpected place where your air conditioner may be losing cooling power.

In the clip, they are outside a home showing a central HVAC system. Along the side, leading from the unit to the house, is a small copper pipe that is covered in disintegrating black foam insulation. They explain that there should never be any copper exposed, and it is costing you some efficiency.

They then show that with just a $10 purchase of some foam pipe insulation, you can replace it quite easily. Start by taking off the old insulation carefully, and be sure not to damage any of the essential wiring.

Next, simply wrap the new insulation around the pipe. They explain it's best to keep the seam at the bottom so rain doesn't get caught in it. Finally, use some UV-resistant tape to keep your new insulation in place.

How it's helping

Tips like this are fast and easy ways to save money on your everyday bills. In hot summer months, electric bills can skyrocket, so any places where it's possible to cut costs are a huge help to most people.

There are all types of simple changes that can affect your system's efficiency. According to energy company Constellation, putting your AC on the shady side of your home or adding shading can also increase efficiency.

Another thing you can do is make sure you are taking the time to clean out your HVAC system every year before you put it through the dog days of summer. You can hire someone, or you can look into DIY options if you feel confident in your skills.

What everyone's saying

This clip gained thousands of likes and hundreds of comments, most showing excitement about this helpful and affordable tip.

"I'm checking mine right now," wrote one person who needed to see how their insulation was doing.

Someone else used a temporary solution while they worked on buying the proper tools: "I just used a pool noodle yesterday until I can get the right stuff."

Another TikToker said, "I watched this TikTok the other day. I went and looked at mine; they look just like that. I went to Lowe's ASAP and fixed mine up. Thank you."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.




