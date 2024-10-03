  • Home Home

Homeowner shares simple trick to slash your electric bill without changing your habits: 'Cut my bill $50-70+ dollars'

"It will leach electricity, and you'll be charged for it."

by Leslie Sattler
"It will leach electricity, and you'll be charged for it."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Feel like your electric bill is draining your wallet faster than you can say "energy efficiency"? You're not alone. But what if there was a way to slash those costs without sacrificing your daily comforts? 

TikTok user Kelley Cole (@kelleykelleykelley) has a hack that's as easy as it is effective.

@kelleykelleykelley Unplugging is easy and saves money and energy #unplugging #energyvampires #phantompower #energysaver #gogreen #savemoney #moneysavinghack #lowelectricbill #electricbill #highelectricbill ♬ original sound - Kelley Cole

The scoop

Cole's method is beautifully simple: unplug everything. Yes, everything. 

In her video, she takes viewers on a tour of her home, unplugging appliances left and right. Coffee makers, toasters, lamps... nothing is safe from her energy-saving crusade.

"When you have appliances — small appliances, any appliances — plugged in, even when not in use, it will leach electricity, and you'll be charged for it," Cole explains. 

She doesn't stop at the kitchen, either, tackling the living room and even unplugging larger appliances like the microwave and stove.

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

How it's helping

This hack targets "phantom" or "standby" power — the energy devices consume when they're plugged in but not in use.

While it might seem insignificant, these energy vampires make up a large portion of your home's electricity use. By unplugging devices when they're not needed, you could save a bundle annually, depending on your energy rates and habits.

Beyond the financial benefits, this simple act contributes to a cleaner future. Reducing unnecessary energy consumption means less demand on power plants, which often rely on dirty fuels. It's a small step that, when adopted by many, can significantly reduce pollution.

🗣️ Do you think you're overpaying for electricity?

🔘 Yes 👍

🔘 No 👎

🔘 Only in certain months 🤷

🔘 I'm not sure 🤔

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What everyone's saying

Cole's video struck a chord with viewers, who shared their experiences and tips.

One user commented: "I'm 64 and have done this since 1981...it works." 

Another chimed in with a money-saving success story: "Cut my bill $50-70+ dollars unplugging everything when I was moving."

Some offered additional insights, like this savvy saver: "If you live by urself just switch off your breaker box of certain breakers."

However, it's worth noting that while effective, this approach might not be practical for everyone, especially in shared living situations.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x