Homeowner shares simple trick to slash your electric bill without changing your habits: 'Cut my bill $50-70+ dollars'

"It will leach electricity, and you'll be charged for it."

Feel like your electric bill is draining your wallet faster than you can say "energy efficiency"? You're not alone. But what if there was a way to slash those costs without sacrificing your daily comforts?

TikTok user Kelley Cole (@kelleykelleykelley) has a hack that's as easy as it is effective.

The scoop

Cole's method is beautifully simple: unplug everything. Yes, everything.

In her video, she takes viewers on a tour of her home, unplugging appliances left and right. Coffee makers, toasters, lamps... nothing is safe from her energy-saving crusade.

"When you have appliances — small appliances, any appliances — plugged in, even when not in use, it will leach electricity, and you'll be charged for it," Cole explains.

She doesn't stop at the kitchen, either, tackling the living room and even unplugging larger appliances like the microwave and stove.

How it's helping

This hack targets "phantom" or "standby" power — the energy devices consume when they're plugged in but not in use.

While it might seem insignificant, these energy vampires make up a large portion of your home's electricity use. By unplugging devices when they're not needed, you could save a bundle annually, depending on your energy rates and habits.

Beyond the financial benefits, this simple act contributes to a cleaner future. Reducing unnecessary energy consumption means less demand on power plants, which often rely on dirty fuels. It's a small step that, when adopted by many, can significantly reduce pollution.

What everyone's saying

Cole's video struck a chord with viewers, who shared their experiences and tips.

One user commented: "I'm 64 and have done this since 1981...it works."

Another chimed in with a money-saving success story: "Cut my bill $50-70+ dollars unplugging everything when I was moving."

Some offered additional insights, like this savvy saver: "If you live by urself just switch off your breaker box of certain breakers."

However, it's worth noting that while effective, this approach might not be practical for everyone, especially in shared living situations.

