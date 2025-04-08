Home maintenance expert shares money-saving tips to get the most out of your AC unit: 'I gotta do this'

"Thanks for putting it on my radar!"

It's never too early to prepare, and ensuring your AC runs smoothly is the best way to keep your home cool and comfortable for the summer season.

This home maintenance expert on Instagram shared an easy method to keep your AC running clean and clear this summer. It's a must-do before the season kicks off.

The scoop

The account weeklyhomecheck shared a short video showcasing how to ensure your AC is performing its best during summer. The video explains that each AC unit consists of two parts: the condenser (outside) and the evaporator (inside).

They first recommend removing any cover that may be on the unit. The most important thing is to ensure your AC is cleaned, and if it has been more than two or three years since it was last cleaned, calling a professional is the recommended course of action.

The professional will clean it inside and out before taking a look inside to check the evaporator, which can quickly become clogged with dust and grease if not appropriately maintained. Use a refrigerant to gauge the unit's performance and determine how quickly it can cool your home, and do this regularly to ensure the highest possible quality.

Finally, test the unit's temperature while it is running — the professional can tell you how — and keep a logbook of maintenance sessions handy.

How it's helping

Staying informed on AC maintenance is the best way to ensure it continues to run smoothly and efficiently for years to come. Knowing how to maintain and take care of your home can help you stay on top of things and avoid any expensive surprises.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, some homeowners can even get incentives for maintaining their AC units and investing in clean energy installations like heat pumps, receiving tax credits of up to $2,000.

What everyone's saying

Users found the tips shown in the video to not only be helpful but necessary for keeping their AC running well for as long as possible, and they were reminded of the importance of staying up to date on upkeep.

"I gotta do this," one commented.

"We had the person who installed our ac/furnace come out and sure enough, our ac unit needed cleaning! Thanks for putting it on my radar!" said another.

