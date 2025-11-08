Billionaire's son faces backlash after video surfaces of shocking behavior — here's what happened

A Saudi billionaire's son is facing intense public criticism after a video surfaced of him lecturing citizens about government welfare cuts — while aboard a private jet.

Yazeed Al Rajhi, a professional rally driver and heir to one of Saudi Arabia's richest families, recorded and shared the video on his social media accounts earlier this week. In it, he urged Saudis to support government decisions, even when they involve unpopular measures like reductions in social security programs.

The remarks came shortly after his cousin, human resources minister Ahmad Al Rajhi, announced that parts of the nation's welfare benefits would be suspended — a move that directly affects many low-income citizens, including the elderly, disabled, and widowed, according to reporting by Semafor.

The timing and tone of the message, delivered from the comfort of a private jet, quickly struck a nerve. Many saw the video as emblematic of a widening gap between Saudi Arabia's wealthy elite and its working class, particularly during a period of rising costs and limited social support. The backlash has also spread beyond Saudi borders, fueling global conversations about privilege, wealth disparity, and environmental responsibility.

Al Rajhi's father, the late Sulaiman Al Rajhi, was once celebrated for his philanthropy after donating much of his fortune to charitable causes. But the younger Al Rajhi's recent actions have drawn attention to how public perception of wealth is changing — especially as social media increasingly exposes displays of excess.

Critics argue that the controversy highlights not only inequality but also the environmental costs of luxury lifestyles. Private jets, for example, are among the most carbon-intensive ways to travel, releasing up to 14 times more carbon dioxide per passenger than commercial flights. The world's wealthiest individuals — roughly the top 1% — are responsible for more than twice the carbon pollution of the poorest half of the population, according to research from Oxfam.

The outrage surrounding Al Rajhi's remarks serves as a reminder of the growing demand for accountability — not only in how the wealthy use their influence, but also in how they address the environmental impact of their choices. As nations face mounting pressure to reduce pollution, moments like this spotlight the need for those with power and privilege to lead by example in building a cleaner, fairer future for all.

