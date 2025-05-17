Curious individual sparks outrage after sharing photo of incredibly long luxury yacht: 'That is absurd'

"A symbol of everything that's wrong with humanity right here."

A yacht fan sparked outrage online with a photo of an enormous boat docked in a port in the Middle East.

In the r/yachtporn subreddit, the original poster shared a picture of an incredibly long vessel seen in Abu Dhabi while on a cruise.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP was curious about the make, model, and possible owner, but Redditors in the comments weren't as excited about the superyacht being on the seas.

"A symbol of everything that's wrong with humanity right here," one scoffed.

Another quipped, "It looks like two yachts stuck together going opposite directions."

"That is absurd," added another.

According to other people in the comments, it is known as the Yas Yacht, one of the largest superyachts in the world at 463 feet in length, per Super Yacht Fan. It's capable of holding 60 guests and 56 crew, and it has a beauty salon on board.

Superyachts are status symbols for the extremely wealthy, but they cause a host of environmental issues.

A yacht like the one pictured essentially operates as a slowly floating hotel, which is powered by generators that emit carbon dioxide and other harmful pollution, according to Clean Technica. They also release wastewater into the ocean, cause noise and light pollution, and contaminate ports.

And while there are emissions rules for boats and yachts, according to a report from the Guardian, many are exempt from those regulations by the International Maritime Organization.

In 2024, Fortune.com observed that 6,000 superyachts are in commission. According to the New York Times, the 300 largest release 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Carbon dioxide and other planet-warming gases trap heat in the atmosphere, contributing to changing climates and extreme weather events, which can harm communities, farming, wildlife, and more.

Some yachts are being built with sustainability in mind, like the Silent-Yachts, which provides solar-powered yachts and speedboats as well as a hybrid yacht.

Even the Yas Yacht was rebuilt from a Dutch navy frigate, but much of its structure was replaced, requiring additional materials.

But the overall impact from superyachts still tilts toward the negative, which is why many are quick to call out their excess.

