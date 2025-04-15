Photos of $300 million superyacht spark outrage off picturesque coastline: 'What an eye-sore'

"We can't stop global warming without stopping this kind of excess."

Sometimes, there's nothing more relaxing than a leisurely boat ride through peaceful waters. But since the late 1800s, the world's wealthiest individuals have built superyachts to take those boat rides to the next level.

While posting to r/VictoriaBC, one Redditor stirred up a heated discussion on the practicality of these superyachts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shared two photos of the Anawa, a superyacht off of Cattle Point in Oak Bay, British Columbia. In one photo, a helicopter can be seen parked on an apparent helipad aboard the watercraft.

While the superyacht comes in at over 200 feet long, it is considered just the 474th-largest yacht in the world. According to Xplorer, the Anawa's builder, the ship features a "hybrid power generation system with a battery bank" that "powers two electrical propulsion motors."

In the comments section, users couldn't help but share their frustrations with the capabilities of superyachts to produce massive amounts of pollution.

"Friendly reminder that people [like] this are largely responsible for greenhouse gas emissions," wrote one user. "We can't stop global warming without stopping this kind of excess."

In 2022, the Superyacht Times reported that there were nearly 5,400 superyachts in the world. Due to the size of superyachts, their massive electrical and mechanical systems produce enormous amounts of pollution. This can have a negative impact on marine life as well as the atmosphere.

According to Bloomberg, it's estimated that the largest 300 superyachts are responsible for over 280,000 tons of carbon dioxide pollution each year. As one of the leading causes of increasing global temperatures, carbon dioxide pollution is reported to be responsible for two-thirds of the total heating influence.

As the global temperature rises, communities around the world are facing more direct impacts, including a higher frequency of extreme weather events, rising sea levels, and disruptions to ecosystems.

On a much simpler note, a few Redditors added their thoughts on the look of the yacht.

"What an eye-sore," a user wrote.

"That's the weirdest looking ship I've ever seen," another commenter added.

