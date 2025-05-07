Onlooker sparks debate after sharing photo of yacht with bizarre design in local harbor: 'Impressively ugly'

In 2021, there was a jump in superyacht sales.

Superyachts are status symbols that have a major impact on the environment, and Business Insider calls them "the single most expensive asset you can own." Billionaires with more finances than they know what to do with splurge on superyachts, which can cost $175 million or more.

The mega-rich who own these gas-guzzling water mansions seem to pay little attention to the consequences of this pollution, blissfully basking in their wealth as they sail the seas for pleasure in their somewhat tacky and grossly oversized boats.

One Reddit user shared a picture of an unsightly Seament superyacht in the subreddit r/yachtporn.

The sleek yacht is excessively large. It can sleep up to 10 people in five private rooms, and its exterior is plainly modern.

"Cement," the Reddit poster wrote, poking fun at the 124-foot superyacht's name.

Superyachts are at least 100 feet in length, and they release copious amounts of air pollution. In 2021, there was a jump in superyacht sales, with 887 superyachts sold, according to the Guardian. This was a 75% increase in sales from the year prior.

By 2024, around 6,000 superyachts were in commission. The 300 largest superyachts release 315,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually.

A yacht in motion can use up to $2,000 in fuel per hour going 18 knots. Owners of these super-polluters burn huge amounts of fossil fuels in short periods, which trap the sun's heat and are a major contributor to climate change. These boats, along with other aquatic vehicles, can increase toxicity in the water, hurt marine life, and increase erosion rates.

As sustainability becomes more important, however, there are more green alternatives to traditional yachts. Silent-Yachts, for example, provides solar-powered yachts and speedboats as well as a hybrid yacht. Superyacht 50Steel is powered by a patented green methanol fuel cell system.

Even with access to more environmentally friendly luxury yachts, though, billionaires still splurge on superyachts dangerous to the planet, and perhaps poking fun at them is part of the solution.

"That stern is impressively ugly," one user commented on the photo of the Seament.

Another commenter replied: "Just the stern?"

