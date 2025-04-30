Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of bizarre yacht spotted off the coast: 'So many questions'

A yacht sitting off the coast of a Greek island faced serious criticism from Redditors, who picked on its design as well as its environmental impact.

A Reddit user shared a photo of the yacht in the waters off Corfu, reflecting the dwindling light as the moon rose in the sky.

Some Redditors praised the ship, but many others had harsh critiques.

"Are those sails? What does it look like when sailing? Where are the portholes? Where are the decks? So many questions about the design of this thing!" one person said.

"Personally I think it's pretty hideous," another added.

One person highlighted the expense, saying, "You'd have to win the powerball twice to afford this thing's gas."

Yachts are notorious for their pollution, with Bloomberg reporting that the annual carbon dioxide emissions of the top 300 superyachts is almost 285,000 tons.

Carbon dioxide is one of the top gases that contribute to planet-warming pollution, resulting in changing climates and more extreme weather events around the world. And in a recent piece for The Guardian, it was noted that yachts are exempt from pollution rules for boats from the International Maritime Organization.

CleanTechnica also reported that yachts often operate like floating hotels, requiring generators that release even more pollution on top of engine exhaust.

A Redditor in the comments questioned how many people were even on board, suggesting, "They probably have maybe 10 or 12 people on that boat. In all seriousness, I imagine the crew is probably about 2 dozen people. If there are less than 50 guests, I'm sure it feels empty."

Some people in the comments noted that there appear to be sail masts, which would power the boat and limit some of the emissions stemming from engine use, but there are other drawbacks to such massive ships sailing the seas.

Yachts and superyachts also create noise and light pollution, and can affect the ecosystems of the places they dock, like when they release sewage directly into the water. So, even if they're powered by ostensibly "cleaner" means, damage can still be done.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.