Photos of bizarre-looking superyacht spark instant backlash on social media: 'Money can't buy taste'

One Redditor has provoked some strong reactions from fellow users after posting a photo of a superyacht on the Amalfi Coast.

They shared a picture of the vessel and compared it to a "spaceship" in a subreddit dedicated to sharing information about yachts. The photo garnered over a dozen comments, with several people calling the boat "hideous."

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit user identified the boat as the Crazy Me, a 50-meter vessel made with teak and aluminum. The vessel is owned by billionaire Naquib Sawiris, according to Bespoke Magazine. Some compared the yacht to a "white cockroach" or a "computer mouse."

"Money can't buy taste," one user commented.

While these commenters suggest this boat is an eyesore, superyachts like this also have an ugly impact on the environment because of their use of dirty energy.

Motor yachts like the Crazy Me create heat-trapping pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. As a result, yacht sightings often spark debate over the consumption habits of the wealthy.

The richest people in the world have an outsized impact on climate change. The top 300 superyachts emit 285,000 tons of carbon dioxide annually, according to Bloomberg. Harmful carbon pollution from the top 1% of the world's wealthiest individuals will cause 1.3 million heat-related deaths between 2020 and 2030, according to the global charity Oxfam.

On the bright side, some companies are building more sustainable yacht options for those looking to sail the seas in style. Some are creating vessels powered by solar energy, while others offer all-electric options.

Solar yachts like those from Silent Yachts are comparably priced to traditional ones, but they have the added benefit of saving money on fuel and maintenance costs in the long run. It's a good investment for owners — and better for the planet.

