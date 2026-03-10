Onlooker captures photo while strolling past 'nightmare' yacht owned by wealthy family: 'Like the lair of a Bond villain'

A user on a subreddit dedicated to yacht photos documented the ostentatious wealth of one of the world's richest people, drawing a wave of both admiring and frustrated commenters.

"The life of a Russian billionaire," the original poster said. "Docked at his own private island, Skorpios, Greece."

The photo, taken from across the water, showed a huge, multistory yacht next to a forested shoreline. (Click here to view image if embed does not appear.)

A comment laid out the identity of the yacht's likely owner. "The island is owned by a Russian billionaire — it's pretty well documented," the user said. "It used to be owned by Onassis and is where he courted Jackie Kennedy. The Onassis family leased it to Dmitry Rybolovlev — who passed it to his daughter. Not 100% sure that's his boat (another person above said it belongs to someone else), but there is often a boat moored there. I have a house a mile or so away."

Others added details to the account.

"I have sailed into that island, and it is pretty interesting," one user wrote. "Camera towers everywhere and guards along the island. When you enter the small cove where Jackie's old hut is, there is a guard coming out and blowing a horn against you. It truly feels like the lair of a Bond villain or something."

While some commenters dreamed of having their own island and boat, others pointed out the problems with these splashy displays of wealth.

"Can you imagine the logistical nightmare of managing a megayacht plus an entire island? No thanks. I'd rather rent," one said.

It's true that yachts cost an incredible amount of money, even when standing still. One yacht seized by the Italian government is being funded by taxpayers to the tune of $35,000 per day. Clearly, owning such property requires a significant fortune — and an incredible amount of waste.

"How utterly boring his life must be," one commenter noted.

