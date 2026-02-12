  • Business Business

Massive $600 million megayacht sparks backlash from residents near port: 'Claw those costs back'

The outrage is about priorities.

by Drew Jones
Residents of Trieste, Italy, are expressing growing frustration and anger as a giant symbol of excess looms over their harbor.

Sailing Yacht A, a $600 million megayacht seized by authorities, has been stuck in place for nearly four years, per Luxury Launches. What many expected to be short-lived has instead become a permanent, costly eyesore that highlights deep concerns about wasteful behavior and environmental irresponsibility.

This futuristic vessel is reportedly the world's largest sailing yacht. According to Luxury Launches, "The vessel, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, was impounded by Italian authorities in March 2022 as part of EU sanctions imposed after the Ukraine war." 

Since then, Trieste, a historic port city in northeastern Italy along the Adriatic Sea known for its working harbor and public waterfront, has had little choice but to care for it.

The yacht has since become a financial burden: Italian authorities reportedly spend roughly $35,000 per day on maintenance, security, and restrictions. Over three-plus years, those bills ballooned into tens of millions of euros, all on an asset that sits idle and unused.

Even while stationary, Sailing Yacht A must keep its generators running to maintain onboard systems like air conditioning and climate control, burning thousands of liters of gas daily. Estimates suggest this contributes annual emissions equivalent to hundreds of average households and adds unnecessary pollution to the local air and sea.

Megayachts like this consume enormous amounts of fuel and resources, even just in idle, while contributing disproportionately to global carbon emissions. Studies show that superyachts have extremely large environmental footprints compared to ordinary transportation.

For many Trieste residents, the outrage is about priorities. Seeing taxpayer money funneled into preserving a billionaire's frozen toy seems deeply wrong. 

Luxury Launches reported that "insiders expect Italy to attempt to claw those costs back from the eventual recognized owner once the war and the sanctions regime are over." However, until that money is paid back, Italy will continue to foot the bill for an obscenely large vessel that didn't need to exist in the first place.

Instead of celebrating extreme wealth, we must demand greater respect for our communities, and our environment.

