Onlooker sparks backlash with video of massive yacht off coast: 'This is super villain money'

A TikToker posted a short clip of a massive yacht that had people talking online.

The TikTok video, posted by Paige Wooldridge (@paige_wooldridge), showed a gigantic boat sitting in the water and had an in-video caption that read, "POV: You wake up to one of the the biggest yachts in the world next to your hotel."

In the caption, she asked, "Anyone know who owns this?"

In fact, someone did. A commenter replied that Andrey Melnichenko, a Russian-Emirati billionaire, owns the massive sailing yacht, known as Sailing Yacht A.

The yacht has a sci-fi appearance, with three futuristic masts that tower above the water. People have compared it to a submarine due to the wedge-like shape of the body, and it doesn't have the rustic or breezy vibe of most sailboats.

It's one of the largest sailing yachts in the world and was seized by Italian authorities in March 2022, according to Luxury Launches. Currently, it sits along the coast of Trieste, Italy, guarded 24/7 and maintained with taxpayer money.

The $600 million yacht is costing locals $35,000 a day, but no one can use it. The permanent fixture is unwelcome, upsetting many Trieste residents.

But the yacht's excessive size and cost have upset people around the world. Many see it as a waste of resources and energy, contributing to pollution and draining energy sources.

The shockingly big boats that the mega-wealthy commission never cease to stun and enrage people. One online video showed how wildly lavish and large yachts can be, comparing vessels owned by multimillionaires, billionaires, multibillionaires, and royals.

Like most posts highlighting massive yachts, this 470-foot-long behemoth of a boat had many people irked in the comments.

One person wrote, "This is super villain money."

Another asked, "Why is it sinister looking?"

And someone questioned why it existed at all, inquiring, "Why does anyone feel the need for this?!"

