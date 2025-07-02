Video of collision between giant yachts sparks debate online: 'I hate when this happens'

"Is this one of those videos that I'm too poor to relate to?"

Crashing a yacht into an even bigger yacht is certainly a situation most of us will never find ourselves in. Yet, a video shared on the "r/PublicFreakout" subreddit captured the jaw-dropping moment one yacht was hit by an even larger vessel.

The post, titled "Rich family freaks out when their millionaire yacht is smashed by a billionaires yacht" (although it provides no direct evidence about the wealth of the individuals), received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments over the absurdity of the whole situation.

"Maritime for a socioeconomic revolution," the original poster wrote in the description.

The video is from the perspective of the smaller yacht. You can clearly see the more massive yacht approaching as some passengers on the smaller yacht scream and cry upon collision.

Superyacht Times also shared an update with other camera angles on what was seemingly the same incident that happened in Turkey in 2024 — with boat damage but no injuries reported.

While some commenters responded with wryness about the situation of seeing people in the 1% freaking out over expensive toys, others noted that there was real fear involved, and that it isn't right to take pleasure in someone else's misfortune.

The situation can be viewed through a critical environmental lens as well.

Having a giant yacht, especially like the one we see fully in the clip, means using enormous amounts of resources, such as metals, wood, and composites, just to build the vessel.

Yachts of this size also disturb marine life and can damage ecosystems. The noise pollution alone is in some cases enough to interfere with marine mammals' navigation, feeding, and communication — as the Open Waters Solar blog pointed out.

Massive amounts of fuel are burned to power a megayacht. This emits an exorbitant amount of carbon dioxide and other pollution, which damages our atmosphere and contributes to the warming of the planet. Fortunately, there are many more money-saving and responsible forms of transportation, as well as ways to use money responsibly.

Regardless of whether someone feels bad for the people involved or not, almost everyone who commented seemed to indicate they had trouble relating to the misfortune.

"I hate when this happens," one user said sarcastically about the crash of the expensive yachts.

Another user added, "Meanwhile, here I am laughing in my average Joe bathtub."

"Is this one of those videos that I'm too poor to relate to," someone else replied.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



