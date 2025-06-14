Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of $90 million yacht in local port: 'Some people got too much money'

The morbid fascination with superyachts and megayachts continues to perplex the general public.

On Reddit, users often post outrageous yacht sightings and discuss the immense financial and environmental cost of these enormous ships.

A recent post on the subreddit r/yachtporn shows a 216-foot yacht, spotted near Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The yacht is called "Elysian" and is estimated to be worth $90 million, per SuperYachtFan. The site also guesses that the annual running cost of the ship is $5-9 million, with much of that being fuel.

The bigger the ship, the more fuel it requires, thus the more pollution it produces. An article by Clean Technica states: "The annual CO 2 emissions of the top 300 superyachts are almost 285,000 tons." Superyachts are defined, loosely, as yachts over 100 feet, so the Elysian yacht is technically a "megayacht" — a vessel over 200 feet.

Another reason these yachts cause so much environmental damage and bring about so much outrage is that they usually belong to an echelon of people who don't own just one. Billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are known to have not only multiple superyachts but also other gas-guzzling "toys" such as private jets.

A study published in the journal Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy found: "On a global basis, each of the richest 1% [of a country] is emitting close to 100 times more than the members of the poorest 10%." So, pushback and anger toward these yachts, from the 99%, is justified.

Some viewers of the Elysian megayacht critiqued the ship's aesthetic more gently, saying: "Just doesn't fully work for me. Can't quite put my finger on it."

Others were quicker to express the obvious, with one saying: "Some people got too much money." The original poster responded: "And I don't got enough."



To be less like these yacht owners, you can explore low-impact travel options and stay informed on current climate information.

