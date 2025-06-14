  • Business Business

Onlooker sparks outrage with photo of $90 million yacht in local port: 'Some people got too much money'

"Just doesn't fully work for me."

by Lily Crowder

Photo Credit: Reddit

The morbid fascination with superyachts and megayachts continues to perplex the general public.

On Reddit, users often post outrageous yacht sightings and discuss the immense financial and environmental cost of these enormous ships.

A recent post on the subreddit r/yachtporn shows a 216-foot yacht, spotted near Palm Beach, Florida.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The yacht is called "Elysian" and is estimated to be worth $90 million, per SuperYachtFan. The site also guesses that the annual running cost of the ship is $5-9 million, with much of that being fuel.

The bigger the ship, the more fuel it requires, thus the more pollution it produces. An article by Clean Technica states: "The annual CO2 emissions of the top 300 superyachts are almost 285,000 tons." Superyachts are defined, loosely, as yachts over 100 feet, so the Elysian yacht is technically a "megayacht" — a vessel over 200 feet. 

Another reason these yachts cause so much environmental damage and bring about so much outrage is that they usually belong to an echelon of people who don't own just one. Billionaires such as Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg are known to have not only multiple superyachts but also other gas-guzzling "toys" such as private jets.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

A study published in the journal Sustainability: Science, Practice and Policy found: "On a global basis, each of the richest 1% [of a country] is emitting close to 100 times more than the members of the poorest 10%." So, pushback and anger toward these yachts, from the 99%, is justified. 

Some viewers of the Elysian megayacht critiqued the ship's aesthetic more gently, saying: "Just doesn't fully work for me. Can't quite put my finger on it."

Others were quicker to express the obvious, with one saying: "Some people got too much money." The original poster responded: "And I don't got enough."


To be less like these yacht owners, you can explore low-impact travel options and stay informed on current climate information.

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x