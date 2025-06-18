Onlooker sparks outrage after sharing photo of massive yacht in local harbor: 'Scrap it'

Even from afar, superyachts are massive structures that naturally draw the attention of nearby onlookers. The true scale of a superyacht becomes almost comical when positioned next to smaller boats in the water.

On a yacht enthusiast subreddit, one yachting aficionado shared a photo of a superyacht docking next to a much smaller or "ordinary-sized" boat. The superyacht looked to be about four times the length of the smaller boat to its adjacent.

"Bar Harbor," the post's description read, alluding to the location of the superyacht.

One commenter was able to quickly identify the boat in the picture. "Onika by Delta Marine in Seattle."

Onika measures 40.5 meters long (133 feet) and runs on twin high-speed diesel engines with a total fuel capacity of 14,720 gallons of diesel, translating to about 4,000 nautical miles on this boat, according to Delta Marine's boat spec sheet.

On a full tank, this superyacht could sail from New York City to Miami and back, releasing just under 165 tons of carbon dioxide round trip. That is the equivalent of driving about 380,000 miles on a gas-powered passenger vehicle.

Luxury boating is a lifestyle activity reserved for the super-rich. In the U.S., the top 1% owns 31% of the U.S. wealth, which is about $49.2 trillion, according to Visual Capitalist. That wealth allows access to a variety of luxury lifestyle toys, like superyachts or private jets, that have large environmental impacts.

One casual ride on a superyacht releases more carbon pollution than the average American does driving an entire lifetime in their gas-powered vehicle.

The conversation then becomes a question of fairness and responsibility. While a large majority works hard to reach the climate goals set by the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global temperature increase by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit, a hobby activity for the super-rich can hinder any real progress towards reaching those climate targets.

"40 meters. When I looked it up, I guess this would actually be attainable by some of us at 4.25 mil. Compared to some of the yachts that get posted on this page, this ones 'Affordable,'" one commenter wrote.

"S*** that's where I left it?" one commenter joked.

"Wouldnt shoot it, but scrap it 100%," a third user wrote.

