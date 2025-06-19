  • Business Business

Astonished onlooker captures photo of massive $360 million yacht docked outside their hotel window: 'Burning money'

It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team.

by Beth Newhart
It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Superyachts are a super eyesore when they dock at local ports, shocking people with just how oversized and excessive they can be. 

In the r/yachtporn subreddit, a Reddit user posted two photos of a yacht parked outside their hotel room window in Jacksonville, Florida, that obstructed their waterfront view. 

It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team.
Photo Credit: Reddit
It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The boat was identified as Kismet, a superyacht that's worth about $360 million. It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team, according to Boat International

Some commenters pointed out that the yacht must have recently sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, because it was spotted in London and the south of France a few weeks prior to the Reddit post. 

Kismet is a Lürssen yacht, and, according to the builder's website, it has a wellness suite, gym, yoga studio, movie theater, and underwater seating area on board. 

Lürssen says the boat's sustainability features include a hybrid powertrain combined with a full-electric mode, a heat recovery system for pool water heating, and dynamic positioning for electronic anchoring in remote areas.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Despite these attempts at being eco-friendly, superyachts are still incredibly bad for the environment. Their large size means they produce large amounts of pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. They can be huge, noisy, and brightly lit, disrupting other boats on the water and locals on land when they dock.

Private yachts owned by millionaires and billionaires provide an ultra-exclusive luxury experience that unnecessarily uses a lot of resources for only a select few people. There are many instances of yacht owners facing public backlash when they bring these floating mansions to cities with small ports, old infrastructure, or protected land.

Some of the commenters on the Reddit post agreed.

"Just fuel [it] up once...and [it's] the beginning of understanding the phrase 'burning money,'" one user said.

Do you think billionaires spend their money wisely?

Definitely 👍

No way 👎

Some do 🤔

Most do 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x