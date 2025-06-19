Astonished onlooker captures photo of massive $360 million yacht docked outside their hotel window: 'Burning money'

It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team.

Superyachts are a super eyesore when they dock at local ports, shocking people with just how oversized and excessive they can be.

In the r/yachtporn subreddit, a Reddit user posted two photos of a yacht parked outside their hotel room window in Jacksonville, Florida, that obstructed their waterfront view.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The boat was identified as Kismet, a superyacht that's worth about $360 million. It belongs to Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars professional football team, according to Boat International.

Some commenters pointed out that the yacht must have recently sailed across the Atlantic Ocean, because it was spotted in London and the south of France a few weeks prior to the Reddit post.

Kismet is a Lürssen yacht, and, according to the builder's website, it has a wellness suite, gym, yoga studio, movie theater, and underwater seating area on board.

Lürssen says the boat's sustainability features include a hybrid powertrain combined with a full-electric mode, a heat recovery system for pool water heating, and dynamic positioning for electronic anchoring in remote areas.

Despite these attempts at being eco-friendly, superyachts are still incredibly bad for the environment. Their large size means they produce large amounts of pollution that contributes to the warming of the planet. They can be huge, noisy, and brightly lit, disrupting other boats on the water and locals on land when they dock.

Private yachts owned by millionaires and billionaires provide an ultra-exclusive luxury experience that unnecessarily uses a lot of resources for only a select few people. There are many instances of yacht owners facing public backlash when they bring these floating mansions to cities with small ports, old infrastructure, or protected land.

Some of the commenters on the Reddit post agreed.

"Just fuel [it] up once...and [it's] the beginning of understanding the phrase 'burning money,'" one user said.

