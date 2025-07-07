Chinese automaker increases stakes in competition against Tesla with mega-cheap model: 'To become a serious player in the mass-market EV segment'

"Xiaomi's CEO and founder Lei Jun has said he wants the YU7 to challenge the Model Y."

After Tesla's new Model Y had consumers shocked by its lowered price, Chinese technology company Xiaomi dropped even lower prices on its new SUV.

According to Reuters, Xiaomi "priced its new electric YU7 SUV from 253,500 yuan ($35,364), almost 4% below Tesla's Model Y."

The details surrounding the new YU7 are already grabbing EV lovers' attention.

In one review of the SUV, the comparison of the YU7 and the 2025 Ferrari Purosangue was highlighted. With the Purosangue starting at just under $430,000, the YU7's affordability is even more impressive and appealing.

Switching to an EV is a great move for those looking to reduce their tailpipe emissions and put an end to the relentless fluid changes of gas-powered cars.

With the electric vehicle market continuing to grow, new models are constantly launching, so your options are broad. Plus, the used EV market also continues to grow.

The Tesla Model Y has been doing well in China recently, but Xiaomi has high hopes for the future of the YU7 SUV.

"Xiaomi's CEO and founder Lei Jun has said he wants the YU7 to challenge the Model Y, and analysts say it has the potential to succeed," Reuters reported.

Rosalie Chen, a senior analyst at Third Bridge, a global research organization, said, "The YU7 will serve as an early test of whether Xiaomi can broaden its appeal beyond early adopters and tech enthusiasts to become a serious player in the mass-market EV segment," as quoted by Reuters.

The YU7 SUV by Xiaomi is officially being sold in China now, with plans to bring the vehicle to the global market by 2027.

Affordable, luxury-looking electric vehicles are just the beginning of ways to save while owning an EV.

Installing solar panels is another great way to save big while driving electric, as fueling with solar energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. With EnergySage, it's easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

