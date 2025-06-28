New electric vehicle owner shares honest thoughts after driving it for first time: 'This thing is a go-kart'

A Redditor posted pictures of their beautiful new Tesla Model 3, excited about how speedy and agile it is.

The Reddit post included two photos of the shiny electric vehicle, showing off the sleek design and elegant gray color. But the headline was all about performance: "First EV and this thing is a go kart!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

This first-time EV owner is one of many impressed by the car's nimbleness. With a silent electric motor, instant torque, and responsive handling, the vehicle is a delight on suburban roads, city streets, and long highways.

Compared to gas-powered cars, EVs require less maintenance. They don't need oil changes, spark plug replacements, exhaust system repairs, or many other costly tune-ups.

EV owners can zoom around in their cars without worrying as much about wear and tear. Plus, they save money on fueling.

Powering up an EV costs around $485 a year, per the Natural Resources Defense Council. But fueling a gas-powered car costs an average of $1,117. EV owners get to enjoy an exhilarating driving experience while potentially cutting their fueling costs by more than half.

It's not just drivers who love EVs — the planet loves them, too. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, reducing planet-warming pollution. This creates cleaner, healthier air for everyone and a cooler future for the planet.

According to the Alternative Fuels Data Center, even if an EV is charged exclusively using a coal-fired grid, which creates harmful pollution, it would still only produce 4.1 million grams of carbon. A gas-powered car produces about 4.6 million grams a year.

Redditors flocked to the comment section to share in the original poster's glee.

One person said, "It really is hella zippy! I owned several porsche sports cars before and even those don't hold a candle to my [M3 LR], just so damn fast, WAY too fun."

Another shared their experience hitting G-force speed: "I got my Tesla Model 3 in March this year and mostly kept it in Chill Mode. Then I thought, 'Why not?' and switched to Standard acceleration. OMG, the G-force and speed is insane! Enjoy your M3!"

Someone else cheekily stated, "I always tell people that if you see a Tesla going slow it's not because their not faster than you, they just have nothing to prove and want to get the range."



