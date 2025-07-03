Car expert gives honest review of next-gen Chinese EV that's being called a Ferrari copycat: 'Let's address the elephant in the room'

Car fanatics shared their excitement for this new electric vehicle in the comments.

The electric vehicle market continues expanding, and a new car is gaining attention for its sleek aesthetic — without the luxury brand price.

Xiaomi is a Chinese tech company with a strong foothold in the smartphone market. As it expands to selling electric vehicles, the company's second-ever car, the Xiaomi YU7, is all the rage.

In a YouTube video by Telescope (@telescopesh), a page dedicated to sharing the Chinese car market with the world, the reviewer, Haoran Zhou, talks about the specifics of this hot EV.

"Let's address the elephant in the room," the reviewer says. "Is this a Ferrari Purosangue copycat?"

While the 2025 Purosangue starts just under $430,000, according to MotorTrend, Telescope says the Xiaomi YU7 is expected to cost around the same as a Tesla Model Y (approximately one-tenth of that Ferrari). Plus, it comes with all the added benefits of being electric.

Switching to an electric car is a great way to contribute to a greener future. A study from MIT found that cars with internal combustion engines create an average of 350 grams of carbon air pollution per mile driven over their lifetimes, while it was only 200 for EVs that operate on batteries charging on an average U.S. power grid.

"I can definitely understand if you are one of those people who paid over a million euros for a Ferrari Purosangue and this pulls up alongside you … you'll go: 'What the hell is that?'" Zhou continues in the video.

While Xiaomi's first EV, the SU7, sold well, car experts are expecting the new model to do even better. InsideEVs reported: "It feels like Xiaomi has figured out a way to match the aura of an already good design but make it more accessible to people who don't have as much money."

Car fanatics shared their excitement for this new electric vehicle in the comments of Telescope's video.

"Will buy this in a heartbeat!" one user said.

To maximize your savings while owning an EV, solar panels can fuel your vehicle cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid.

EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installations.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.