Experts weigh in after frightening animal sighting in small town: 'Travel in groups'

Multiple sightings of a wolf in Canada's Northwest Territories city of Yellowknife were eventually confirmed by Renewable Resource Officer Julian Sabourin, who offered the small community advice on how to stay safe when these animals are near.

What's happening?

Several Yellowknife residents spotted and filmed the small wolf, which caused quite a stir online. Sabourin stated that they live in a remote area, so residents need to be prepared, especially around this time of year when wildlife often wanders into the cities searching for food.

"If you're in Yellowknife or you're out and about on the land, I would say travel in groups, especially when it gets dark," Sabourin advised, as reported by My True North Now. "If you're walking with pets, make sure to keep them leashed, and ultimately, if you do have an encounter with wildlife, you're going to want to make yourself appear big."

Sabourin recommended putting your arms in the air and speaking loudly and confidently to appear big. He then explained that if the animal continues to advance towards you, then get aggressive: Throw any objects that you have on you at the animal, and "don't ever run."

"In the event that a person is stuck inside their home or vehicle with dangerous animals outside ... simply stay inside, where one is already protected," True North Now paraphrased Sabourin. "Keep tabs on the animals through the windows, make noise to scare them away if possible, and simply wait for them to move on."

Why is awareness important?

It's vital to understand how to stay safe when finding yourself near potentially aggressive animals in wildlife. Reports about wildlife visitors approaching, taking photographs, or even trying to feed animals are constant as people are unaware of the dangers that may follow.

Frank discussions on wildlife safety, in addition to rules that visitors must follow, are imperative to pay attention to. Without them, one may find themselves in danger, or putting animals in danger.

What's being done about safety?

Canadian residents are used to being around tons of wildlife. The country has numerous national parks and spaces that are shared with wild moose, wolves, and bears. When sightings such as these occur in cities, it surprises people who are not used to seeing wildlife in their urban areas.

True North Now gave more insight into how citizens can feel safe around animals: "Any animal presence in a residential area should be reported to Yellowknife Environment and Climate Change [Department]."

