Footage catches selfie-stick-wielding tourist getting dangerously close to wildlife: 'Leave the animals alone'

Wildlife provides many benefits for our natural surroundings and communities alike, such as maintaining healthy ecosystems for resources and generating revenue through job creation. By letting wildlife be free to do as they please, we benefit, and so do they. Therefore, it can become frustrating when others tempt fate by entering their space.

A selfie-stick-wielding tourist recently drew attention on Instagram for doing just that, getting dangerously close to wildlife in a moment that probably seemed innocent to him but was a lot more dangerous than he likely understood.

"P.S.A: What NOT to do in Yellowstone National Park," read the caption of the video.

Shared to the account Tourons of Yellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone) and captured originally by nature-obsessed couple Faustina & Austin (@fnatravels), we see the tourist walking casually on a vehicle-heavy road, with bison caught in the middle and slowly making their way to pass through.

"The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be," the National Park Service says on its website. "The safest (and often best) view of wildlife is from inside a car.

"... Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans. Always stay at least 25 yards (23 m) away from bison."

Considering how this tourist appeared to get within about five to 10 yards of the bison, it's safe to say he was putting himself in danger of a serious injury if the animal had felt threatened or irritated for any reason.

Bison are truly remarkable for what they do for our ecosystems, such as promoting successful vegetation through their grazing patterns and providing habitat for grassland insects. Kansas State University released a study that found the reintroduction of bison to ecosystems can more than double plant diversity and richness. This promotes drought resistance to the land at a time when extreme weather events have grown in frequency.

Bison also carry cultural significance in many areas, especially in North America. For example, a herd of bison was released back into the wild in Canada, prompting outdoor enthusiasts to admire the event as a win for nature. Part of a larger movement to bring bison back to tribal lands in Canada and the United States, the effort not only helped the ecosystem but had sentimental value for many First Nations communities.

When visiting national parks, safety is of the utmost importance for yourself and local wildlife. Keeping a safe distance from animals in national parks is an example of how visitors can vacation responsibly. When remembering the principle of "leave no trace" to minimize your impact on national parks, you can ensure it remains pristine for future visitors — and that includes not interfering with wildlife.

"This is getting beyond ridiculous. Yellowstone is not a petting zoo," commented one Instagram user on the video.

"Leave the animals alone," wrote another.

