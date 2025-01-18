National park visitor risks life for photo of wild grizzly: 'These are unpredictable wild animals'

"They don't realize the bear could close the gap on any of them before they get in the vehicle doors closed if it wanted to."

In a world where many of our daily moments end up as snapshots online, some people will do anything to get the perfect photo. Such was the case with a national park tourist who has gone viral on Reddit for stepping out of their vehicle to snap a picture of a wild grizzly.

The moment the tourist stopped on the side of the road to grab a shot of the local wildlife was shared to r/Banff with the title "Tourists being tourists."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While that was the original poster's only commentary, several other Redditors had plenty to say about what was happening in the photo.

"Tourists who are caught doing s*** like this should be banned from national parks," one user said.

While that may seem like a harsh consequence, the number of tourists visiting national parks and getting up close and personal with local wildlife appears to have increased in recent years. Many may believe stopping close to an animal for a photo is harmless, but the truth is it's dangerous for all involved.

"They don't realize the bear could close the gap on any of them before they get in the vehicle doors closed if it wanted to," another Redditor said.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, grizzlies are capable of reaching speeds up to 35 mph when they're sprinting short distances.

And while no one wants to see a person harmed by a wild animal, these encounters can be equally harmful for the animals involved.

As the Parks Canada website states, "Once wildlife become accustomed to being around people, they are in danger of losing the very thing that makes them special — their wildness."

Interacting with humans can lead wild animals to become reliant on people for food, which may cause them to act aggressively around humans. Plus, if an animal such as a bear has a run-in with a person (whether it was provoked or not), the bear could be euthanized after the encounter. Keeping in mind your safety and that of local wildlife when visiting national parks ensures everyone remains healthy and whole.

One user summed up the situation best, stating: "Such a bad idea… why do tourists not realize that these are unpredictable wild animals lol. They aren't your friends."

