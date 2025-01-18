  • Outdoors Outdoors

National park visitor risks life for photo of wild grizzly: 'These are unpredictable wild animals'

"They don't realize the bear could close the gap on any of them before they get in the vehicle doors closed if it wanted to."

by Misty Layne
Grizzly bear on the side of the road

Photo Credit: iStock

In a world where many of our daily moments end up as snapshots online, some people will do anything to get the perfect photo. Such was the case with a national park tourist who has gone viral on Reddit for stepping out of their vehicle to snap a picture of a wild grizzly.

The moment the tourist stopped on the side of the road to grab a shot of the local wildlife was shared to r/Banff with the title "Tourists being tourists." 

"They don't realize the bear could close the gap on any of them before they get in the vehicle doors closed if it wanted to."
Photo Credit: Reddit

While that was the original poster's only commentary, several other Redditors had plenty to say about what was happening in the photo. 

"Tourists who are caught doing s*** like this should be banned from national parks," one user said.

While that may seem like a harsh consequence, the number of tourists visiting national parks and getting up close and personal with local wildlife appears to have increased in recent years. Many may believe stopping close to an animal for a photo is harmless, but the truth is it's dangerous for all involved. 

"They don't realize the bear could close the gap on any of them before they get in the vehicle doors closed if it wanted to," another Redditor said.

Watch now: NYC just expanded its curbside composting program

According to the National Wildlife Federation, grizzlies are capable of reaching speeds up to 35 mph when they're sprinting short distances. 

And while no one wants to see a person harmed by a wild animal, these encounters can be equally harmful for the animals involved.

As the Parks Canada website states, "Once wildlife become accustomed to being around people, they are in danger of losing the very thing that makes them special — their wildness." 

Should tourists be responsible for cleaning up their own trash?

Absolutely 👏

In most cases 👍

It depends on the place 🤔

No, they shouldn't 👎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Interacting with humans can lead wild animals to become reliant on people for food, which may cause them to act aggressively around humans. Plus, if an animal such as a bear has a run-in with a person (whether it was provoked or not), the bear could be euthanized after the encounter. Keeping in mind your safety and that of local wildlife when visiting national parks ensures everyone remains healthy and whole. 

One user summed up the situation best, stating: "Such a bad idea… why do tourists not realize that these are unpredictable wild animals lol. They aren't your friends."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x