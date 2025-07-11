Lawmakers pass sweeping bills to establish 'Silicon Valley' of next-gen energy: 'We can't afford to choose'

Lawmakers in Wisconsin have taken a significant step toward powering a sustainable future, which could yield major benefits for both the planet and people.

On July 2, Gov. Tony Evers signed two bipartisan bills into law aimed at transforming Wisconsin into the "Silicon Valley" of nuclear fusion, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. One bill mandates that the state host a nuclear summit in Madison, while the other commissions a study to determine the best site for a future fusion plant.

These measures are designed to support the clean energy startups and university researchers already advancing fusion technology within the state. This initiative follows recent clean energy efforts in states such as Rhode Island, Virginia, and Delaware that have developed offshore wind farms.

"We can't afford to choose between mitigating environmental damage and creating good-paying jobs," Evers said in a statement, per the Journal Sentinel. "By working toward clean energy options Wisconsinites can depend on, we're doing both."

Fusion energy, the same process that powers the sun, is still under development as a technology for generating grid-scale energy, but its potential is immense. Unlike traditional nuclear fission, fusion does not produce dangerous radioactive waste or depend on carbon-polluting fuels. Instead, it uses plasma, a superheated state of matter, to generate energy without harmful carbon pollution, making it one of the most promising clean energy sources currently being developed.

Three of the 45 fusion startups in the U.S. are already operating in Wisconsin, including Realta Fusion, which helped lawmakers draft the bills. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin are also actively working to scale up fusion technology to power everything from neighborhoods to new energy-hungry artificial intelligence data centers. With electricity demand from these centers projected to double or even triple by 2028, clean alternatives like fusion could help meet that demand without exacerbating pollution.

This initiative could help Wisconsin get ahead of the curve, attracting new clean energy investments, companies, and jobs before other states join the race.

The summit and siting study are still in the early planning stages, but this legislation provides Wisconsin a genuine opportunity to lead the next chapter in clean energy innovation.

"I'm excited to sign these bipartisan bills today," Evers added, "to propel us into an innovative, clean energy future."

