State Governor signs package of game-changing energy bills into law: 'A huge feat'

Delaware Governor John Carney recently signed a package of bills intended to protect the environment and support clean energy development into law, per a press release on the state website.

The bills are intended to, among other things, allow the state to purchase wind energy, convert its state fleet to electric vehicles, and require municipalities of over 2,000 people to establish plans for what to do in future climate disasters.

Governor Carney pointed to the fact that extreme weather events fueled by the overheating of our planet have already had devastating effects on Delaware's coastal communities. "Delaware is the lowest lying state in the country, and we have seen climate change affecting our communities. I'm proud of the work that we have done to mitigate those impacts, reduce greenhouse gases, and find cleaner ways to generate energy. We know that the work must continue," the governor said.

Other lawmakers pointed to the benefits clean energy could offer the state.

"The passage of SB 265 will open the door to offshore wind energy procurement in our state. This is a monumental step toward embracing a cleaner, more sustainable future, and helps to ensure that we stay on track to meet the targets outlined in the Climate Solutions Act," said Representative Debra Heffernan. "It will take time before we see a turbine in Delaware, but this is still a huge feat. We have now begun the process to ensure that Delaware is ready to make the switch to clean energy when the best opportunity presents itself."

Delaware was in dire need of such changes — as of 2022, it was ranked by Environmental Protection Agency data as having the dirtiest grid of all 50 American states, with only 1.3% of its total energy coming from clean, renewable sources. Hopefully, this package of environmental bills puts the state on the right track.

